LAS VEGAS — This is one of the good summers for hoop heads.



Summer League play in Las Vegas ends on this Monday night, but the Paris Olympics are almost here.



If you suffer greatly when there is no NBA or NBA-adjacent basketball on television, your consolation in 2024 is that you only have to deal with six-ish weeks of true darkness. The Olympics run through Aug. 11. Media Day in the NBA arrives Sept. 30 for the vast majority of teams; it's a few days earlier for Boston and Denver since they'll be playing their first preseason games abroad in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.



I'm not going to try to convince you that much of August and September will be anything but slow and unbearably hot and draining for the NBA-obsessed. It won't be the funnest time. But an Olympic summer — with further preview coverage of the 12-nation men's field to come here from moi — undeniably helps the cause. I frankly found this month's Vegas Summer League fare to be a routinely difficult watch whenever I was able to tune in on the reporting trail, but these Olympics should be must-watch given the high-level talent that will be assembled in France.



Now for some quickie Monday Musings:



🏀 I realize it is futile to try to tell people not to overreact to what you see in summer league because, well, people love to overreact. Bronny James very predictably struggled but, once again, it is so dang early in his career. I was reminded while in Las Vegas that Stephen Curry shot less than 33% from the floor in his maiden trip to the desert as a Warrior. And that Jalen Brunson averaged 6.8 points per game on sub-23% shooting in his first summer league. I wouldn't dare suggest that Bronny will get anywhere close to what those two have achieved. I'm just saying: This is not the time to draw conclusions. (My pals at HoopsHype, by the way, assembled this handy look at how several recent All-Stars fared in their summer league debuts.)



🏀 I was more alarmed, if you insist on summer league analysis, by Alex Sarr's 0-for-15 game. Sarr, No. 2 overall pick last month by Washington after actively discouraging Atlanta from selecting him No. 1 overall by refusing to work out for the Hawks, missed 17 consecutive shots in one stretch. That just doesn't seem possible for a 7-footer.



🏀 One conclusion I am prepared to draw about this nascent stage of Bronny's career: It sucks sometimes that cameras are everywhere. I genuinely felt sorry for Jaylen Brown in the whole "I don't think Bronny is a pro" blowup since what Brown naturally thought was a private conversation was caught on camera.



🏀 One more conclusion, actually: Playing through (and trying to tune out) whatever criticism and noise comes now, even when it tilts toward needless hysteria, is just something Bronny has to deal with. This is what he signed up for when he put his name in the NBA Draft and signed that four-year Lakers contract. The good news: He seems to understand and accept his new reality rather well. Especially for a 19-year-old.



🏀 As stated: There will be lots more to come on the Olympics, but we had to say something about Saturday's United States 101, South Sudan 100 thriller. The U.S. defense just wasn't anywhere close to acceptable. Defense is always how Team USA overcomes its lack of continuity ... except that it just allowed 58 points in a 20-minute first half to a team with zero current NBA players on its roster. That was the truly worrisome part of Saturday's performance, way worse than shooting woes or turnovers, but it certainly is conceivable that the Americans (as U.S. coach Steve Kerr said) just weren't ready to play in a game with no stakes against an opponent they clearly didn't sufficiently respect. I still believe that this USA Basketball assemblage has way too much talent to win anything but gold. Yet there's no denying that the 40-minute FIBA game, combined with the Americans' always needing more time than you think to adapt to it, is fertile ground for surprises … especially when Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokoummpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama are in the same tournament. Also true: The Yanks are not going to get one bit of sympathy anywhere regarding Kevin Durant's injury unavailability to this point. One more time: Look at that roster.

Onto the rest of the standout stuff (NBA and otherwise) that happened leaguewide (and in my sphere) over the past week ...

Travel Tale of the Week

I got so knock-on-wood lucky late Thursday night.

My flight back to Dallas after four nights in Sin City was scheduled for right before midnight. It was delayed twice before I left the Vegas Strip and, just as I was pulling up to the airport curbside, that's when I saw the first news report that American Airlines, Delta and United — wut? — were all calling for an immediate nationwide ground stop.

I knew this couldn't be a minor development because the only time in my traveling life that I had ever previously heard the term "nationwide ground stop" was when flying home from La Guardia to DFW on one of the last flights to leave New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Yet the airport was still relatively calm as I arrived and a very helpful American agent — wish now I had taken her name down — deduced that I was likely in for a slew of further delays and suggested I move to the 5 AM departure because both the plane and the crew for that flight were already in Vegas.

What a clutch call by her. The switch meant I would have to stay at the airport from roughly 12:30 AM to 3:45 AM waiting until security lanes opened to start processing Friday morning passengers, but that was a miniscule inconvenience compared to what countless others faced (and still face) thanks to the global tech failure. The flight I got switched to indeed left reasonably close to 5 AM Friday to get me back home. The original flight I was scheduled to take … still not quite sure when it actually left.

#thisleague

