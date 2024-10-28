The first week of the NBA season is typically way too early for statements of intent.



It is, after all, still an 82-game season for 30 teams than takes more than six months and no less than 1,230 regular-season games to complete just to take us into the playoffs.



Can any of those 30 teams really deliver meaningful messages at such an embryonic juncture of the schedule?



This particular October, to launch the NBA's 79th season, I would say yes.



Some genuinely significant statements were made, on this particular This Week In Basketball scorecard sporting a true Monday Musings feel, during the first six days of the 2024-25 season. The standouts for me: