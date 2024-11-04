There were a mere three games in the NBA on Sunday night.



There are a whopping 15 on Monday's docket ... with games tipping off every 15 minutes starting at 7 PM ET.

And there will be zero games played Tuesday because the NBA wants the focus to stay on voter participation on Election Day.

So let's begin our latest This Week In Basketball assemblage with five quickie Monday Musings amid this funky stretch of schedule:



🏀 A longer reaction to the Joel Embiid situation in Philadelphia will be forthcoming here once the NBA assesses its expected penalty. In the interim ...