This Week In 🏀 can only do a lot of NBA musing on this very busy Monday ... AND delve deep into the fascinating career decision made by Lonnie Walker IV
It's the usual bursting TWIB compilation as we brace for 30 teams in action on the same evening
There were a mere three games in the NBA on Sunday night.
There are a whopping 15 on Monday's docket ... with games tipping off every 15 minutes starting at 7 PM ET.
And there will be zero games played Tuesday because the NBA wants the focus to stay on voter participation on Election Day.
So let's begin our latest This Week In Basketball assemblage with five quickie Monday Musings amid this funky stretch of schedule:
🏀 A longer reaction to the Joel Embiid situation in Philadelphia will be forthcoming here once the NBA assesses its expected penalty. In the interim ...