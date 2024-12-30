Some NBA musings on a momentous Monday:



🏀 LeBron James turns 40 years old today and, with the Lakers appropriately playing host to LeBron's home-state Cleveland Cavaliers on New Year's Eve, will soon become the first NBA player we've ever seen to play a game in his teens, 20s, 30s and 40s. I will always be personally grateful to say that I was there to cover James' first NBA game that counted on Oct. 29, 2003 ... and I'm at least 40 times more grateful that I'm still here and still covering #thisleague.