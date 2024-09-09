If the NFL is a significant part of your life, this past week was highly anticipated.



If you're like me ...



If you're like me you struggled. Problem No. 1: It's a super slow time in the NBA. Problem No. 2: DirecTV and ESPN royally screwed up our US Open viewing patterns with their annoying (AF) carriage dispute as worldwide leaders in greed. Problem No. 3: We're in the midst of an international break in world soccer that those of us who (greatly) prefer club football ain't all that excited about when it puts the Premier League season on pause at such an early juncture.



Thankfully the Denver Nuggets spiced things up Saturday (and probably saved this column) by finally coming to terms on a max contract extension with Jamal Murray. The Nuggets will remain one of the most intriguing teams to analyze and dissect during training camp after they let Kentavious Caldwell-Pope bolt in free agency without compensation — and amid murmurs of tension bubbling between coach Michael Malone and the front office — but they did just answer a question that has loudly lingered for weeks by finally completing a deal with Murray that had been anticipated since early July.