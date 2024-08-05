Tuesday delivers a true hoopfest: Four quarterfinal games in the men's Olympic basketball tournament starting at 5 AM ET and spanning roughly 12 hours.



Win and you play for a medal. Lose and you are consigned to the fifth-through-eighth-place bracket.



The matchups:



🏀 Germany vs. Greece



🏀 Serbia vs. Australia



🏀 Canada vs. France



🏀 United States vs. Brazil

The Las Vegas favorite in each of the four games is listed first. Onward with some pertinent Olympic musings (and revelations) from our nerve center on a TWIB Monday: