LAS VEGAS — Too good to be true.



I feel like I've been saying that about Jalen Brunson for years now.



And what he just did contractually for the New York Knicks, even if some of us are indeed getting a bit carried away like my pal Keith Smith argued in this Spotrac piece, makes you want to say it again.



Too good to be true.

It's been a frequent reaction from those of us who have had the privilege of watching Brunson from close range since the Dallas Mavericks made him the 33rd pick out of Villanova in the 2018 NBA Draft.