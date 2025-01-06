Some must-read NBA musings on a Monday:



🏀 I know how this works by now. If Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine are not traded before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline — at least one of them — people will scream that Trade Deadline 2025 was A TOTAL DUD. Just be advised that I am likely to dispute such claims vociferously. We've already seen three trades in December. We now have a superstar who pushed so hard for a trade that he landed a seven-game suspension issued by his own team. We also still have 30-ish days to go before the Feb. 6 trade deadline for more stuff to percolate. All of that does not add up to Dud Territory to me. But I repeat: I know how this works by now. It will be branded a dud by some unless Butler, Ingram and LaVine are all traded.