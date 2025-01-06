This Week In 🏀 can only marvel at the NBA's early 30-game winners ... while never really diverting focus from what has already been an active NBA Trade Season
On the first Monday of 2025, as you would expect, there is lots of musing to dive into
Some must-read NBA musings on a Monday:
🏀 I know how this works by now. If Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine are not traded before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline — at least one of them — people will scream that Trade Deadline 2025 was A TOTAL DUD. Just be advised that I am likely to dispute such claims vociferously. We've already seen three trades in December. We now have a superstar who pushed so hard for a trade that he landed a seven-game suspension issued by his own team. We also still have 30-ish days to go before the Feb. 6 trade deadline for more stuff to percolate. All of that does not add up to Dud Territory to me. But I repeat: I know how this works by now. It will be branded a dud by some unless Butler, Ingram and LaVine are all traded.