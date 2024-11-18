Monday Musings to lead us off ... followed by the usual spin around the league to review The Week That Was.

Let's hoop:



🏀 The NBA (Not A) Cup is living right. Last Tuesday, Klay Thompson's return to Golden State to play against the Warriors for the first time actually somehow exceeded the pregame hype as a spectacle. On Friday night, Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox erupted for 60 points. And now this Tuesday, Cleveland brings an unblemished 15-0 record to Boston in a game that couldn't be pre-planned in terms of magnitude even if the league had tried.



🏀 As if the TV ratings for these Cup games aren't already getting a boost that in reality has little (if anything) to do with the Cup, Cavaliers at Celtics will air Tuesday night on TNT after the first dose of Inside The NBA since it was revealed that the beloved studio show has new life and will air on ESPN/ABC starting next season thanks to a new licensing agreement. Tuesday's Inside should attract a significant audience. (Much more on Inside below.)