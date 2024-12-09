Let's begin with some NBA musings on a Monday:

🏀 The Leastern Conference is utter comedy. Remember when the Bucks and 76ers were both 1-6? Milwaukee is 12-11 now (albeit with just two wins over teams with winning records: Houston and Miami) and holds the East's No. 6 seed. The Sixers are 7-15 and just a game and a half out of 10th. The Leastern Conference tag has never been more apt.

🏀 Now for the tears after the laughter: Orlando losing Franz Wagner to a torn oblique after losing Paolo Banchero to a torn oblique? Seriously? Who is writing these scripts? Pained cries of O-Bleak from Magic fans are rampant.

🏀 More tears: The Pelicans barely gave us a chance to lament Orlando's plight. Mere hours after we learned Wagner's fate, New Orleans sustained yet another major injury, losing Brandon Ingram indefinitely to a pretty nasty ankle sprain. Jake Fischer wrote a wonderfully detailed piece Friday about Ingram's complicated future … and by Saturday night Ingram was headed for the disabled list. Don't even know what to say any more when trying to console Pels fans.