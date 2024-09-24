MANCHESTER — It would seem that I missed out on a rather eventful week back home while enjoying the waning days of a historic-for-our-family father/son trip in Europe with my oldest.

I admit it: This, even for me, is cutting it close to be traveling in such proximity to the unfurling of 28 separate Media Day gatherings that will be held leaguewide next Monday. Training camps open for those 28 teams next Tuesday. The season is basically here.

Just trust me when I tell you: When you are presented the chance to see Erling Haaland score his 100th league goal in 105 appearances in a bonkers game against Arsenal after also seeing his first and second competitive Manchester City goals in person, followed immediately by a trip to the new Bernabeu on Tuesday to watch Alexander The Greatest's favorite team play Alaves at home, you have to snatch it.

You have to take it even if it means missing out on the Philadelphia 76ers taking their summer spending on Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid alone to nearly $715 million ... as witnessed Friday.

You have to take it even though Embiid's extension and the Sixers' comprehensive offseason overhaul add up to a staggering amount of expectation. Embiid is as interesting as any individual on the NBA map that you wish to laser in on when we start talking about players who shoulder the burden of delivering a championship.

And you have to seize the opportunity to complete that blockbuster Manchester/Madrid double even if it means you will have to follow the early Media Day proceedings looming this week for Boston and Denver, before the NBA's most recent two champions leave the country for Abu Dhabi, from abroad.

As much as I might be struggling to fully remember exactly where I am at this precise moment given how often Alex has us moving on this journey — I let him plan a good bit of the itinerary and we've also already squeezed in a scrumptious Vienna stop amid our adventures that have also featured lots of London time — I can't resist frequent peeks at the phone to try to stay abreast of what's happening on Planet NBA.

I know there is sudden (and mounting) panic in New York about the state of the Knicks’ center rotation with Mitchell Robinson healing on a slower-than-hoped-for pace ... and Julius Randle likewise still healing ... and Isaiah Hartenstein now in Oklahoma City. I sense a good bit of anticipation, even from a distance, leading up to a joint start-of-the-season news conference scheduled Wednesday in Los Angeles for Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and new head coach JJ Redick after an offseason of scant roster change in Lakerland. And I've likewise heard a rumble or three about some apparently significant news that just emanated from the NBA media space.

Not that anybody really needs me to weigh in on that, though. Right?

I will be back on U.S. soil very soon and diving into the new season with aplomb. A couple fun training camp surprises are already in the works alongside my pals at DLLS Sports next week at that should be pretty splashy right off the bat.

Thanks much for your patience with me through this back half of September as I seize this incredible opportunity to recharge before the NBA's 79th season starts in earnest. I will spare you my rants about Arsenal's comportment throughout Sunday's 2-2 circus of a draw ... and will likewise confirm that I am very grateful that no video has surfaced (yet) of me belting out "Johnny ... Johnny Stones" as loud as I could next to every singing fan around me at the Etihad when the equalizing goal went in.

I realize this isn't a full TWIB compilation — and I suspect that the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza will also be on the short side given what Alex and I have to get done travel-wise to get in position for Tuesday night's kickoff to see his beloved Real Madrid — but the NBA content will be coming at you full steam again shortly.

For now? Until tomorrow?

A couple pictures from Twitter to fill the void until I'm stationary long enough to publish some proper photo galleries next Monday and Tuesday:

MUCH more to come on my visit to Manchester’s only dedicated-to-basketball shop …