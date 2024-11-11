Five pressing NBA musings on a Monday:



🏀 The Cavaliers just keep making preseason skeptics like me look foolish. They're 11-0 now after rolling up a ridiculous 41-point halftime lead Friday night on a very good Golden State team and then preserving their unblemished record with a fourth-quarter comeback Saturday night on the second half of a back-to-back with the air of a squad that was essentially trying to tell us: Did you really think we might take our first L of the season against the Nets at home? (Reminder: They're also doing this without injured key floor-spacer Max Strus.)