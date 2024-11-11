This Week In 🏀 can only praise the unbeaten Cavaliers, mock the Leastern Conference and loudly fret (yet again) about NBA injuries
There's actually plenty more beyond all of the above and some news, too, weaved into our latest TWIB compilation
Five pressing NBA musings on a Monday:
🏀 The Cavaliers just keep making preseason skeptics like me look foolish. They're 11-0 now after rolling up a ridiculous 41-point halftime lead Friday night on a very good Golden State team and then preserving their unblemished record with a fourth-quarter comeback Saturday night on the second half of a back-to-back with the air of a squad that was essentially trying to tell us: Did you really think we might take our first L of the season against the Nets at home? (Reminder: They're also doing this without injured key floor-spacer Max Strus.)