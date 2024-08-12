This Week In 🏀 can only savor the basketball that last week served up
And naturally fret about how long it might be before we see hoops like that again
OK. Now we're in trouble.
There is an undeniably major void to fill in the lives of the NBA-obsessed worldwide after we were just treated to the most watchable week of August basketball, well, maybe ever.
There was Tuesday's all-day fête du basket that featured four men's Olympic quarterfinal games. Then Thursday's Houdini act from the United States men to escape a 17-point deficit and a seemingly certain semifinal loss to Serbia. And then Stephen Curry's remarkable flurry of four late 3-pointers ... capped by his Golden Dagger heave over two French defenders — in France — to seal the Americans' fifth consecutive gold medal. And Curry's first.
Now what do we do?