OK. Now we're in trouble.



There is an undeniably major void to fill in the lives of the NBA-obsessed worldwide after we were just treated to the most watchable week of August basketball, well, maybe ever.



There was Tuesday's all-day fête du basket that featured four men's Olympic quarterfinal games. Then Thursday's Houdini act from the United States men to escape a 17-point deficit and a seemingly certain semifinal loss to Serbia. And then Stephen Curry's remarkable flurry of four late 3-pointers ... capped by his Golden Dagger heave over two French defenders — in France — to seal the Americans' fifth consecutive gold medal. And Curry's first.



Now what do we do?