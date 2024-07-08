Paul George, Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Isaiah Hartenstein.



Also ...



Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, Caleb Martin and Jonas Valanciunas.



You surely see what they all have in common. All switched teams over the course of the first full week of NBA free agency.



You certainly wouldn't label it the wildest offseason we've ever seen, but it also was far from the non-event many feared.



We've grown so accustomed in recent years to seeing the foremost free agents sign major contract extensions before they ever get to the open market — like Donovan Mitchell just did in Cleveland — that you are conditioned by now to expect a somewhat snoozy summer. George, in fact, is the first February All-Star to switch teams via free agency just a few months later in July since the summer of 2019 that was headlined, of course, by the LA Clippers' signing of Kawhi Leonard away from Toronto that the Clippers clinched by trading for PG-13.



The Aprons we can't stop talking about are certainly a factor driving the player movement — new rules and consequences stemming from the NBA's latest labor deal and the luxury-tax avoidance fear it has spawned that we're all still working to get a handle on. In general, though, those of us who wanted to see action and/or are prone to shout that free agency sucked if the best available players largely stay with their incumbent teams have to be relatively pleased. The offseason, by most reasonable measures, has been pretty dang active.



And as we've been saying often lately: There could still be more trades.