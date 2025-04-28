Phoenix.



Philadelphia.



Dallas obviously.



You could probably throw Miami into the same division, too.



Four teams that began the season with high payrolls and lofty aspirations and, thanks to injuries and internal chaos and their own questionable choices, failed to even muster a win total in the 40s and routinely get lumped nowadays into the same sentence of despair.



It's a high-profile quartet that welcomed a new member to its Club of Considerable Woe on Sunday night. The Milwaukee Bucks won a comparatively sparkly 48 games during the regular season, but they're suddenly as much of a Crisis Club (to borrow an English soccer term) as you'll find on the NBA map.



Damian Lillard's Achilles tear in a Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers immediately raised all sorts of painful questions in Brewtown. None of the queries in the following six-pack has clear cut answers yet, but they will only be asked with greater frequency and volume once the Bucks are formally finished off by Indy:

🏀 Will Pacers 129, Bucks 103 go down as the last home game Giannis Antetokounmpo ever plays in Milwaukee? Because ...