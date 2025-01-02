Not even two full days into a new year, this much is pretty clear in the NBA:



We're going to be talking a lot about De'Aaron Fox in 2025.



It's an unavoidable reality for the 12th-in-the-West Sacramento Kings unless they can start winning consistently again under interim coach Doug Christie.



Fox is only under contract for one more season in Sacramento after passing on the Kings' extension pitches last summer. By now you surely know what that means.