🚨 Tons of NBA Trade Deadline Latest
We've seen a considerable amount of trade action already and it appears, based on the chatter we're hearing, that plenty more is forthcoming this week
Nine NBA trades have been consummated since Dec. 15.
Luka Dončić, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine — you probably still need to scan through those names again to believe it — were all traded over the weekend.
Less than three full days remain before Thursday's 3 PM ET trade deadline.
Let's get right to the latest we were both hearing as of Tuesday morning ...