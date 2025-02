Nine NBA trades have been consummated since Dec. 15.

Luka DončiΔ‡, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine β€” you probably still need to scan through those names again to believe it β€” were all traded over the weekend.

Less than three full days remain before Thursday's 3 PM ET trade deadline.

Let's get right to the latest we were both hearing as of Tuesday morning ...