Have to say it was a good week for fans of the NBA's Transaction Game.

Pretty momentous week, too, for The Stein Line.

Regular readers probably remember that I've explained before how this publication sort of has two birthdays. On June 25, 2021, I announced that I was leaving The New York Times to launch my own Substack. On July 12, 2021, after serving out two weeks' NYT notice, I printed my first full-fledged story #onhere.

The tricky part of all that is that the first birthday always lands amid NBA player movement mayhem. Case in point: The only weekday this week that we did not see an NBA trade involving a veteran player, rather remarkably, was Tuesday's Day 1/Round 1 of the NBA Draft.

The vagaries of late June thus make this a pretty bad time to do the sort of step-back-and-take-stock piece that independent publishers like to crank out when they hit annual milestones. So ...

Like last summer I plan to do that around the July Fourth holiday … by which time most of the NBA's consequential offseason business should be conducted. We might not know by then how the various restricted free agents like Detroit's Jalen Duren, Denver's Peyton Watson and Utah's Walker Kessler fared — that took pretty much the entire summer last year — but the holiday weekend in 2025 proved an ideal opportunity for me to catch my breath and write the following personal year-in-review piece:

We're all still getting used to the idea of the New York Knicks winning their first championship in more than 50 years, but it's been so frenzied in the aftermath of New York's Jalen Brunson-led hardwood redemption that I deemed it wisest to fire off a Substack Note on Thursday morning to commemorate the occasion. Just in case that was all there was time for on Birthday No. 1.

In the end, though, I decided that I had to take some sort of weekend pause to acknowledge the moment, because it repeatedly blows me away to think about the speed at which time zooms. I announced my leap from The Grey Lady to the tantalizingly blank canvas of independent publishing just as the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns were stepping into an NBA Finals clash that would result in the Bucks' own extinguishing, led by a certain Giannis Antetokounmpo, of a five-decade title drought. Now The Stein Line has somehow begun its sixth year of operation just as Antetokounmpo was being dealt to the Miami Heat … with Minnesota and Charlotte also coming to a swift agreement on a LaMelo Ball trade mere hours after The People's Insider Jake Fischer and I first reported that the Timberwolves were in serious pursuit of the Hornets' former Rookie of the Year:

There will be an opportunity soon enough for more detailed reflection, so we'll leave it there for now. I know you want to get back to the sorts of stories we've been producing all month. Like these four in inverse order, for example. that were published over the past 48 hours:

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THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU endlessly from Jake and me for your readership and support. The Stein Line's overall audience just cracked 50,000 for the very first time and my decades-long, tennis-inspired obsession with checking the rankings computer is an especially rewarding read these days. All because of the community we've built over the past half-decade.

Onward!

With (how is it possible?) Year 6!

#thisleague

The Stein Line is a reader-supported newsletter with both Free and Paid subscriptions available … and those who opt for the Paid edition are taking an active role in the reporting by providing vital assistance to bolster my independent coverage of #thisleague. Feel free to forward this post to family and friends interested in the NBA and please consider becoming a Paid subscriber to have full access to all of my posts. As a reminder: Tuesday editions on this and every Newsletter Tuesday go out free to anyone who signs up … just as my Tuesday pieces did in their New York Times incarnation. Unless, that is, they are shifted to Friday (or a Saturday) like this one. Thanks for reading The Stein Line! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share The Stein Line

Chat With Us!

The Stein Line's Substack Chat room has never been busier.

Instead of trying to carve out specific times for live community chatting blocks, readers have just been starting their own threads with questions at all hours and Jake and I have been answering several at a time when our reporting/writing/broadcasting schedules open up with windows to dive in.

In the wee hours of Friday and Saturday morning, for example, I think I answered 25-ish questions each in separate bursts. And Jake is in there more than me.

Lob in your question and just be patient with us. We will get to it as quickly as possible.

Join us here if you haven't already:

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

Soccer simply cannot leave my mind right now even amid such monumental hoop happenings because (duh) we're basking in a World Cup.

In North America.

Which can only mean …

Two-Sport Declarations of Note via Substack Notes: