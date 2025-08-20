The Stein Line

We want a video of Marc singing City songs!

Great piece. (More of these hodge-podge things intertwined with the NBA stuff is not a bad idea). ... Now, regarding: <<<Dropped in on Manchester for a day at least partly to try to corner Sixers coach Nick Nurse while he was representing the league at a Basketball Without Borders camp in my favorite city. That's actually where I met Nurse, at a dinner alongside Minnesota's Chris Finch and arranged by longtime British basketball scribe Ian Whittell some 25 years ago, when Nurse was coaching the Manchester Giants and Finch was coaching the Sheffield Sharks.>>> - I can't remember exactly which NBA Finals it was, but I'm guessing 1997-or-98/Salt Lake. ... Mr Whittell approaches me at some crazy moment leading into a Game 3-4-5 and asks if I can score a ticket for a guy named Nick Nurse. Tickets were too tough at Utah, so the obvious answers - YES, but let me get him a credential, (and we'll figure out a seat). Enter: Nick Nurse to his first NBA Finals game. I can vividly remember sitting with him for a quiet moment and 'really meeting him' in the NBA Hostility Suite after the game(s). We'd have to ask Coach Nurse if I was smart enough to plop him at the ESPN Radio table, where a wealth of info was flowing from Dr Jack Ramsay. ... About 22 years later, the guy - named Nurse - would be the winning coach of the Toronto Raptors at The NBA Finals of 2019. ... Go Figure? ... But, that Whittell guy, is truly AMAZING. ... A PS: (And, I refuse to look it up b/c it is 5:44am as I type this): I believe the first meeting of Chris Finch was at a McD's Open game, maybe 1995 w Houston and Rudy T?

