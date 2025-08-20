LONDON — One of my favorite things about independent publishing is the freedom it provides to take the occasional editorial detour.

I'm a basketball scribe, obviously, so that will always be the overwhelming focus here, but I think everybody understands by now how much I enjoy occasionally masquerading as a travel writer/food critic/gadget assessor. It's a source of great summertime enjoyment.

So then ...

After an extended European excursion to see some hoops and some footy and take some meetings — with stops in three countries — I'm turning this entire Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza into a bit of a diary from the trip ... replete with pictures and commentary.

Call it a Tuesday curveball … but as (the still-signable-in-free-agency) Russell Westbrook might say: Why Not?

A string of thoughts and tales and touts (with photo accompaniment) that I jotted down as they happened … or reasonably soon thereafter:

✈️ I complain about the Dallas weather in August — often — but it is American Airlines' operational base and thus home to maybe the greatest flight in all of aviation out of DFW: My go-to 10:59 PM direct departure to Heathrow. So many US flights to Europe annoyingly depart in the late afternoon, making it nearly impossible to sleep on the plane and leading to an early morning arrival before hotels are ready for you and when your gas tank is on empty. Wrong on so many levels. Leaving so late, by contrast, helps you fall asleep on the flight and gives you a better shot at hitting the ground running when you get where you're headed. Love that late takeoff!

🌧️ They say no one comes to England for the weather. Please do not lump me in with they. This time of year? London and Manchester are routinely 30 degrees cooler than Dallas. My last day on the trip topped out at 73. Heaven.

🛋️ There seems to be a lot of airport lounge discussion lately. A topic for the travel spoiled, perhaps, but please allow to me wax poetic about my favorite lounge on Earth: British Airways' setup in Terminal 3.

Jake Fischer loves to needle me about my attempts to stray into posh surroundings while traveling but ... guilty. I love it every time:

Me left alone with lots of champagne and wine that I would never drink.

🇸🇮 Found this sign on my first walk in Ljubljana. Thought I unexpectedly discovered a 76ers store in Luka Land. Nope. My pal

informed me that it is in the stamps collection business:

🏀 The aforementioned Luka Dončić doesn't play at home every day, so I was thrilled to be at Arena Stožice for his first competitive game on home soil for Slovenia's national team in two years on Aug. 8. It was also the first basketball game I had personally attended since Game 2 of the NBA Finals, so it goes down as a momentous occasion all around. It was a weird night thanks to some iffy officiating that saddled Dončić with four first-half fouls and disqualified both Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva from Germany's lineup before we reached the fourth quarter, but you guys know by now how much I enjoy international basketball. The reality for Slovenia, of course, is that Dončić has never had less established help around him on the national team than he does right now with both Vlatko Čančar and Josh Nebo unable to play as they continue to recover from long-term injuries. Yet Dončić clearly feels a duty and devotion to his country that had him back on the floor Tuesday night for an exhibition victory over Great Britain ... just a few days removed from a knee injury scare in Latvia. There is no such thing as a meaningless exhibition game for No. 77 when he has the opportunity to play in front of his countrymen.

🏀 A glimpse of the pregame souvenir stand outside … with a ball to the far right in national team colors and bearing a giant 77 that I hadn’t seen before:

⚽ What a Friday/Saturday back-to-back I was treated to. After Slovenia's 103-89 loss to Germany, I joined Professor Franko and his pal Miha for a roughly two-hour drive to Venice early the next morning, followed by a flight to Palermo for some football: Palermo FC v Manchester City.

📰 The coffee and pastries at the Marco Polo Airport ... outstanding. The sight of a sales rack overflowing with the newspapers ... even better. (For the record: I prefer the way the Italians say it — Venezia — than the English adaptation and intend to employ it from now on.)

🏀 Surprise discovery: They have apparently named a sportswear chain in Venezia after legendary Lakers athletic trainer Gary Vitti. Saw multiple locations like this one:

⚽ The setting for the game was as picturesque as I've ever seen for a football match. The 9 PM kickoff was also welcome given the very unwelcome Sicily heat. I've enclosed a couple photos that I hope captured the scene. As for the game: It was the first glimpse of how much havoc Tijani Reijnders is going to wreak from his new home in the City midfield. Box-to-box monster!

⚽ As I've told you many times: I'm like a child on these trips who has somehow secured access to his parents' credit card and can't stop himself from buying needless toys. Somehow I did stop myself, though, from buying this hilarious half-and-half City/Palermo shirt:

🍽️ Back in Ljubljana for a day-plus, I had a wonderful Old World meal at Šestica. Already plotting my return visit. Some highlights:

📻 Something significant that the world of independent publishing cannot give me: The rush of being in a bustling newsroom. So I was grateful for the invite once back in London from talkSPORT's US sports editor Paul Prenderville to check out the network's radio studios and publishing operation, which shares an address with The Times of London and The Sun. An energizing afternoon to step into a buzzing newsroom.

🎁 I also came away with this top-tier hat that goes right into my primary rotation:

🛒 A trip to Borough Market can deliver the healthy and perhaps slightly less healthy — but both sinful — just steps apart. To wit: Here is an order of the ever-trusty sea bass ceviche from Wright Brothers ... after a visit to the Triple Cooked Chips stand:

🚆 Scrambled eggs on a train? Scrambled eggs on a train more appetizing than you'll find in any American hotel? Scrambled eggs with a side of smoked salmon? Avanti West Coast service definitely took care of me:

🏀 Dropped in on Manchester for a day at least partly to try to corner Sixers coach Nick Nurse while he was representing the league at a Basketball Without Borders camp in my favorite city. That's actually where I met Nurse, at a dinner alongside Minnesota's Chris Finch and arranged by longtime British basketball scribe Ian Whittell some 25 years ago, when Nurse was coaching the Manchester Giants and Finch was coaching the Sheffield Sharks. This time Nursey apparently had a better offer:

🏀 This next picture had nothing to do with my trip, but it popped up on Twitter last week and I had to share it here. I covered this game as a Lakers beat writer for The Los Angeles Daily News during Magic Johnson's comeback during the second half of the 1995-96 season and I had never seen it before. (Sadly I failed to save the tweet.)

⚽ I had the good fortune of sneaking across the pond in late May for Manchester City's finale at Fulham to put a bow on last season and then making it back for Saturday's opening day of the new season at Wolves. What. A. Performance. The Blues gradually shook off a so-so start to repeatedly punish the hosts in transition at a speed and with passing that would have made Magic proud. The home fans at Molineux, meanwhile, never stopped singing despite the scoreline on an emotional afternoon filled with tributes to Diogo Iota and his brother Andre Silva after the tragic car crash in July that rocked the football world. The whole occasion will stay with me.

⚽ A link (in case you're interested) to my appearance on the Forever Blue matchday vlog hosted by longtime City commentator Ian Cheeseman after we spoke for a bit at halftime in what became a 4-nil rout:

🏀 Did not expect, as exited my Sunday morning train to Romford, to find the Lakers' own restaurant:

🏬 The trip to Romford enabled me to make my maiden visit to a store that had long since claimed me as an online customer: 80s Casual Classics! The place is filled with Sergio Tacchini and FILA tennis gear from the glory days of Johnny Mac and Bjorn Borg Plus Patricks galore from the Kevin Keegan Era. Too many things, in short, that I want to buy.

💷 Check out the time machine that is this cologne cabinet:

🎁 New scores for the pin nerd courtesy of his aforementioned new favorite store:

🍺 Most visitors to England's famed pubs are drawn to the pints and atmosphere. Me? Came away from a visit to The Barrowboy & Banker in awe of the crispy Yorkshires on offer as a bar snack:

⚽ My last night in London took me to Kingsmeadow for a City-at-Chelsea U21s match … played in temperatures so divine that a jacket was advisable. Impossible not to be impressed by Chelsea’s 17-year-old Shim Mheuka, who scored all three goals in the home side’s 3-1 win.

✈️ Closing with a travel whine because, well, I’m in that mode. And because this always generates the opposite reaction to my 11 PM takeoff-to-Heathrow glee: $35 for WiFi?!? For WiFi that barely works? On top of what they’re charging for these flights? Absolutely scandalous.