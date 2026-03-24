The Stein Line

The Stein Line

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Steve Smith @smitter's avatar
Steve Smith @smitter
14hEdited

I personally found Wemby’s answer to the reporter’s very challenging Q to be respectful, sincerely and frankly convincing. Hard to fault a guy when he’s just being logical.

Plus given what Wemby means to the SA community (the Jackals!), you get the sense he’s almost arguing this from a Team/Community perspective and not just selfishly coveting the award.

It’s different for sure, but heck, if you want a thoughtful answer from a pro athlete … it’s surely that!

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