It's not often that we see one of the NBA's true MVP candidates overtly campaign for the award himself.

Instinct tells me that it has happened before ... but I'm genuinely struggling to remember the last time it did.

Then again ...

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama was asked to state his case Monday night as an offshoot of a conversation he was having in the visitors' locker room in Miami with teammate Keldon Johnson and The Athletic's Jared Weiss. And he could credibly claim that he was merely answering the questions put to him at the postgame podium.

My old school nature would have advocated for more humility there ... preferably including some phraseology about how “that’s for the voters to decide.” Wembanyama has been such a monstrous two-way force this season in steering Spurs to a 62-win pace that he really didn't need to tell us.

Yet Wemby — not for the first time in his brief NBA career — went the blunt route. He chose to speak his mind and give the MVP race quite a jolt with less than three weeks to go in the regular season.

Wemby's Spurs are on a heady 16-2 run since the All-Star break that, entering Tuesday's play, still left them three games behind Oklahoma City because the Thunder happen to be 15-1 in the same span.

OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić, who has powered the Los Angeles Lakers to a surprising No. 3 in the West, are the other prime MVP candidates in Wemby's way. Nikola Jokić is also right there putting up his usual otherworldly numbers in Denver despite the Nuggets' season-long injury issues.

“I have thought about it,” Wembanyama admitted. “I think right now there is a debate. There should be ... even though I think I should lead the race. I'm trying to make sure that, at the end of the season, there's no debate.”

I have not cast an official NBA season-ending awards vote since the 2016-17 campaign and have essentially retired from the formal process, but let me clarify something for the 22-year-old Frenchman: There is always going to be a debate and this spring's balloting will surely be no different. There are four worthy MVP candidates and it would have been five had Detroit's Cade Cunningham not suffered a collapsed lung this month. (We could even stretch that to six to include Boston's Jaylen Brown.)

SGA, Luka, Wemby, The Joker and Cade have, for me, been the five best players in the league this season. The precise ballot order will inevitably depend on the voter, but even the NBA Players Association got involved Tuesday by unexpectedly issuing a statement on Cunningham's behalf to call for the abolition of the 65-game rule that is now in its third season.

“Cade Cunningham's potential ineligibility for postseason awards after a career-defining season is a clear indictment of the 65-game rule and yet another example of why it must be abolished or reformed to create an exception for significant injuries. Since its implementation, far too many deserving players have been unfairly disqualified from end-of-season honors by this arbitrary and overly rigid quota.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and Dončić have both played in 59 games and thus must appear in only six of their respective teams' 11 remaining games to be eligible for the award. They will get there.

Wembanyama must play in seven of San Antonio’s final 10 games to qualify for MVP consideration, boosted by the extra game credit he gained by leading the Spurs to the NBA Cup championship round in Las Vegas in December.

Jokić, meanwhile, can only miss one of Denver's 10 remaining games to remain MVP-eligible. Cunningham has appeared in 61 games for the East-leading Pistons and thus would have to play in four of Detroit’s final 11 games to rejoin the race.

The lone certainty at this juncture: All signs point to an international player winning the league's most prestigious individual honor for the eighth straight season. The last American-born player to be named MVP was then-Houston Rocket James Harden in 2017-18. Since then Jokić (Serbia) has been named MVP three times, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) has won it twice and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (Cameroon) and Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada) are the other winners.

The Stein Line is a reader-supported newsletter with both Free and Paid subscriptions available … and those who opt for the Paid edition are taking an active role in the reporting by providing vital assistance to bolster my independent coverage of #thisleague. Feel free to forward this post to family and friends interested in the NBA and please consider becoming a Paid subscriber to have full access to all of my posts. As a reminder: Tuesday editions on this and every Newsletter Tuesday go out free to anyone who signs up … just as my Tuesday pieces did in their New York Times incarnation. (Unless, that is, they are shifted to Friday.) Thanks for reading The Stein Line! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share The Stein Line

We await a (hopefully) newsy Wednesday

The NBA's Board of Governors has convened for meetings Tuesday and Wednesday in Manhattan for its annual springtime session … with lots on the agenda.

Three prime focuses:

🏀 NBA Europe.

🏀 Discussion of potential lottery reforms and anti-tanking measures.

🏀 And, of course, domestic expansion.

This week's scheduled vote on whether to formally laser in on Seattle and Las Vegas is not the final yea-or-nea on whether expansion will go ahead, but it represents the NBA's most serious step to date toward growing the league from 30 teams (as seen since the 2004-05 season) to 32.

The likely clincher: Once it is confirmed that expansion fees for the two incoming franchises will indeed rise as high as the increasingly projected $7-to-10 billion range.

Regular readers know that I have a stubborn habit of expecting too much from Adam Silver's press conferences that are sprinkled throughout the year, but I'm certainly hopeful for some detailed revelations from the commissioner when he speaks to reporters Wednesday after this particular BOG gathering.

Is NBA Europe really on course to launch in 2027-28?

Will Vegas and Seattle then become fully operational members of the Western Conference that following season in 2028-29?

Which West franchise is more likely to move East to balance out the conferences: Minnesota or Memphis

And what lottery tweaks for next season are legitimately under consideration?

(PS —Are there any updates on the investigation into allegations of salary cap circumvention against the LA Clippers … or the federal gambling probe that has had Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Heat guard Terry Rozier on indefinite leave since the season's opening week … and what about a response to the union's statement criticizing the 65-game rule that has caused so much consternation this season?)

So many questions.

Fingers crossed for some meaningful answers.

(Substack) Notes of the Week …