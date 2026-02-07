The NBA did it again.

Not by accident, either, so there's no Oops! in that sentence. With apologies to Britney.

The NBA, fresh off delivering deal after deal after deal, made sure that no amount of Super Bowl buildup or the start of the Winter Olympics would commandeer this week's sporting spotlight as you might have expected.

It's a league that appears to be proud of itself, too, having trumpeted all the transactional activity itself Friday with the announcement I've enclosed below: We saw a record 28 trades involving 73 players over the course of the final seven days of Trade Season for the 2025-26 campaign.

The fact that the NBA itself printed and disseminated the tally lets you know that, yes, it very much does relish its status as the league that makes us gather around the proverbial Hot Stove in modern-day winter to talk about trade speculation and actual deals more than the sport (Major League Baseball) that actually inspired the term.

Those dreaded luxury tax aprons once again seemed to fuel trade activity rather than foil it as so many feared. Three trade deadlines into the NBA's Aprons Era, we've seen 81 in-season trades ... good for an annual average of 27. And you surely can't claim that they're all financially motivated and focused purely on luxury-tax reluctance or avoidance when James Harden, Darius Garland, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis all get moved with a span of four days.

I suspect that The People's Insider Jake Fischer and I will be writing lots in the weeks to come about The Deadline That Was and what it means both for Draft Season in June and free agency in July. One big takeaway, which Jake summed up expertly in the free-to-all roundtable my longtime colleague Royce Webb assembled and published Thursday night after the trade buzzer sounded, is how the concept of pre-agency only grows.

Nobody (and I mean nobody) wants to wait until free agency anymore. We've been writing for seemingly years now about how the foremost stars in the sport are all laser-focused on securing contract extensions that enable them to avoid free agency entirely and now we just watched three teams (Utah, Washington and Indiana) make huge deals that are far more about next season than this season.

Something else important that we saw: Indiana's trade for Ivica Zubac helped back my argument that trying to weed out pick protections — one of the league's proposed fixes to try to curb tanking — could well lead to an unintended consequence that I imagine no one in the league office wants: It might reduce trade activity. The funky range of pick protections that the Pacers and Clippers weaved into the Zubac deal helped seal Thursday's most exciting Deadline Day swap. Does the NBA really want to do away with pick protections if they help make trades happen?

To put a bow on this Trade Season discussion we turn to something cool that I saw on Substack Notes. Chris Gunther is the publisher of Charting Hoops and assembled this comprehensive graphic that sums up all the ins and outs — team by team — at the deadline. Think you'll find it a very handy way of looking at things:

PS — I didn't get much of a response to last week's thinking-out-loud-suggestion about maybe moving the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza to Friday or Saturday ... but the weekend continues to be a far easier place to drop a more musings-inspired piece like this one often becomes. No matter how well I painstakingly plan out every week, there's just no getting around the reality that something always happens in #thisleague — as my dear friend and legendary longtime Lakers beat writer Mitch Chortkoff loved to say — that leads to the TNE getting delayed/postponed/choose your adjective.

