It is official.

Our recent teases about launching an actual merchandise page via Cotton Bureau are teases no more.

As of this Newsletter Tuesday, readers of The Stein Line can purchase a trucker hat or a dad hat bearing our peerless logo as designed by Casey Burns when this publication debuted in the summer of 2021.

Also: Stickers are available on the same page if you, like me, are a Stickers Devotee. (Link embedded in this paragraph!)

This is what The Stein Line Store looks like on the Cotton Bureau site.

Just so you know: There are no shirts for now ... for two reasons.

1. We are actively searching for shirts adorned with an extra-large pocket just like the publisher is addicted to wearing. The pocket has to be large enough to display every millimeter of that beautiful logo ... and hold two phones if necessary.

2. The weightier reason: I am hoping for submissions from our community suggesting shirt concepts — or even an actual shirt design for consideration if that's your thing — that truly capture the spirit of The Stein Line. I see NBA podcasts like

and Greatest Of All Talk that have various t-shirts on their Cotton Bureau pages that are original and clever and clearly speak to the ethos of those shows.

We need a shirt idea or three that incorporates #thisleague or any other phrase or habit you associate with the written word here. Ditto for something that accounts for the tremendous contributions from

Jake Fischer and/or just generally transmits a message that lets any NBA lover who sees it know instantly that we're talking about

.

The Stein Line

So the plan is that, yes, t-shirts are going to be added gradually.

For now, though, hats and stickers will carry the operation.

And if you are somehow seriously moved to purchase anything and weren’t just humoring me previously when you were among those who endorsed the notion that it is indeed time for us to move into the World of Swag ... please send in a picture to marcstein@substack.com so we can feature it (and you) in a future Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza.

Quoting Coach Norman Dale yet again as you know we are prone to do here: Love you guys.

The Stein Line is a reader-supported newsletter with both Free and Paid subscriptions available … and those who opt for the Paid edition are taking an active role in the reporting by providing vital assistance to bolster my independent coverage of #thisleague. Feel free to forward this post to family and friends interested in the NBA and please consider becoming a Paid subscriber to have full access to all of my posts. As a reminder: Tuesday editions, on this and every Newsletter Tuesday, go out free to anyone who signs up, just as my Tuesday pieces did in their New York Times incarnation. Share The Stein Line Thanks for reading The Stein Line! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

(Substack) Note of the Week

Can you relate?

One more time for the Sunday Best notes

On Sunday I posted the around-the-league notebook below that featured previously unreported details about Luka Dončić's contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers — specifically detailing how he can become eligible to negotiate a no-trade clause in the summer of 2028 — as well as an important update on Jonathan Kuminga's summer schedule.

The piece also covered LeBron James' FaceTimed congratulations to Dončić on his new deal ... and an interesting list of 10 players under the One-Year Bird classification who have been asked to relinquish their veto rights on trades for next season as part of their new contracts ... and some Intel on the Knicks' coaching staff.

However …

I also passed along a pretty open-ended question making the rounds that got aggregated so misleadingly. This is what I actually wrote:

Since acquiring Fox, though, San Antonio has watched Stephon Castle win Rookie of the Year honors and won the rights via the draft lottery to select Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick on June 25. Those developments have many people wondering leaguewide: How automatic is a max for Fox now?

By Monday afternoon, San Antonio had squashed any notion of uncertainly — how quickly Fox would get an extension from the Spurs and whether they would indeed max him given the presence of Castle and Harper — by committing to a four-year, $229 million deal with the 27-year-old, who had one career All-Star selection as well as one career All-NBA nod in Sacramento.

Those questions, mind you, will now be replaced by wonderment and debate about Fox justifying that contract given the presence of the Spurs' younger guards. And how high the ceiling actually is for the Fox/Victor Wembanyama partnership after they appeared in just five games together last season. And whether the French phenom can stay healthy enough, after the scary blood clot intervention that brought a sudden end to Wemby’s second NBA season in February, to bring a halt to a playoff drought that has stretched to a very un-Spurs-like six seasons in a row.

PS — If I'm going to complain about aggregation that misses the mark, it's only right to spotlight the good stuff. So I’ve enclosed an ESPN push alert from Monday that correctly cited the source on LeBron's FaceTime call as well as a nice graphic from hoopsforthought in Greece responding to my Monday report (see Twitter screengrab above) about Jeff Dowtin Jr. leaving the NBA to sign with Maccabi Tel Aviv and becoming the third member of last season's Philadelphia 76ers to join Maccabi this summer along with Lonnie Walker IV and Oshae Brissett: