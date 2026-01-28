While the NBA waits on a resolution to the long-running Giannis Antetokounmpo saga, anticipation also builds for the trade that can finally snap the league's transaction market out of its current holding pattern.

What are teams discussing in the wake of Trae Young-to-Washington in the lone deal consummated so far?

Quite a bit, actually, as you'll see when you zoom through everything I've gathered here on the latest trade talks to expand on the above post from Publisher Stein on Tuesday night:

The Warriors and Heat have indeed engaged in discussions on a potential Jonathan Kuminga-for-Andrew Wiggins swap. Yet there's a key caveat to add here: