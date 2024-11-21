Thanksgiving arrived one Thursday early for The Stein Line.



This particular Thursday, in fact, is one of the most momentous days in my self-publishing history.



Because ...



The Stein Line is pleased to announce our first foray into NBA expansion and our first roster acquisition — all in the same swoop. All of it is happening through a new agreement with the one and only Jake Fischer to become a regular contributor to The Stein Line.



Which means this is an NBA Superstack now!



Double the NBA Intel. Double the NBA stories you can't get anywhere else. It might be more than double, actually, because Jake is that good.

One thing this Substack CANNOT do, even if we are a Superstack now, is mash up two photos as well as The New York Post did Wednesday night when they wrote about this news.

Throughout the first three-plus years of The Stein Line's existence as a Substack, which happened to coincide with Fischer's shift to focus on insider coverage of #thisleague after his rise as an excellent feature writer for Sports Illustrated and author of the must-read book Built To Lose, Jake has been a consistently elite newsgatherer.



I can humbly admit now, since he's bringing his top-shelf writing and reporting here to team up with me on top of his weekly video chat sessions at Bleacher Report, that no one in the industry has written more sentences that made me envious over these past few years than Jake. His stories are richly reported and, seriously, you can just click on any written piece in his Yahoo! Sports archive embedded in this sentence to remind yourself of what I'm talking about.



Reading those sentences here will be so much better than all those times I had to say: I wish I wrote that.

Or: I wish I had that.



So much better for me and, more importantly, for our community.

We will be working and writing for you. We will both be chasing the NBA stories that haven't been told. We will deliver in-depth proprietary reporting and commentary that readers can only get here.



At various points over the past few years, as rivals but also colleagues, we've mused as pals about what it would be like to join forces on occasion under the same independent journalism umbrella. The chance to make that happen has unexpectedly arisen amid a time of great upheaval in our industry and, after considerable efforts and discussions, we are finally ready to unveil our partnership.



The People's Insider, as Jake has been dubbed by some of his most fervent fans, will be writing at least twice a week here. We're also planning to get together for exclusive-to-subscribers chatting via Substack Chat. Think of those sessions as our answer to a Reddit AMA for NBA junkies.

See?



I wasn't exaggerating when I said that this is now an NBA Superstack.



NBA trade season starts to get serious around Dec. 15 ... or so they say. In truth: The two of us will be covering NBA personnel matters year-round for subscribers to The Stein Line. By Monday, in fact, you will have already received fresh insider columns from both of us.



And get this: The annual rate isn't changing. You get exclusive access to both of our proverbial notebooks for $50 a year ... with the monthly fee rising only one dollar from $8.99 to $9.99 (for now).



In short: We want to make this as accessible as possible for NBA-obsessed readers.



Be advised, furthermore, that Jake is one of the absolute best in the business when it comes to covering and analyzing the machinations that teams all over the league map are planning in conjunction with the NBA Draft. His contributions in those areas will take The Stein Line to a new level. Remember in 2021 when Fischer was ahead of everyone on Scottie Barnes to Toronto? As well as Franz Wagner to Orlando? I certainly do.



It was a challenge, frankly, to figure all this out, because there was no real road map to follow in the Sports on Substack realm … or maybe in any Substack realm. But we have finally mowed through all the logistics to get to the good stuff now: Top-shelf NBA content from two insiders rather than one.



For those of you who have already been on this journey with me since The Stein Line launched in late June 2021 ... THANK YOU yet again. I will say it a zillion more times, too. The Stein Line cannot and does not exist without you.

And now you can buckle up for a better-than-ever Line.



For those of you who haven't yet subscribed or have been thinking about taking the leap, now is the perfect time.

You will not want to miss a word from the NBA's first Superstack.