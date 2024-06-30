What we're hearing as NBA free agency is poised to (officially) start
Clarity is coming soon, at last, on the future for the NBA offseason's No. 1 domino Paul George ... and much more
It was officially Sunday and June 30th when I published these around-the-league NBA notes.
As it should be on the first day of free agency!
The offseason marketplace officially opens at 6 PM ET. You are surely well aware by now that things tend to move fast once that bell rings.
Here's an assemblage of chatter I was hearing as of late Saturday night via the NBA grapevine: