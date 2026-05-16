The Stein Line

The Stein Line

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Christopher Porcelli's avatar
Christopher Porcelli
8m

Who are those dudes on the Knicks playoff math image? lol not hart bridges and Brunson that’s for sure

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Dave
12h

Mark in the OKC LAL playoff math, that picture isn’t Ajay Mitchell. I don’t know who it is but it isn’t a current Thunder player.

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