Winning cures everything in the NBA. Losing brings microscopes and pitchforks and, sometimes, leaky faucets from a locker room. Especially when there's an early season media cycle in desperate need of fodder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade candidacy and Milwaukee's struggles were all the rage before the Bucks won four out of five. Yet Joel Embiid and Philadelphia remain stuck in the Eastern Conference cellar. So when ESPN reported details on Tuesday morning, from inside the 76ers' team meeting following Monday night's blown lead in Miami, one league figure close to Philadelphia's All-Star center told me: "Joel is going to be furious." And that Embiid was going to try and find the Sixers’ supposed snitch.