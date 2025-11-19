Year 2 covering #thisleague beckons for the doubles team of Stein and Fischer
And as Thanksgiving nears we are hugely and particularly thankful for all of your readership and support
It's a momentous week here at The Stein Line ... partly so because it hit me that we can reflexively say that now about the week before Thanksgiving thanks to its corresponding historical implications for this publication.
You'll recall that The Week Before Thanksgiving 2024 was when we announced that Jake Fischer was joining me as a twice-a-week contributing writer.
The New York Post wrote about it and everything!
Thinking about all that and all of Jake's writing and reporting over the past 365 days that turned The Stein Line into a Superstack is why I pushed the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza back a bit. This piece puts a bow on Year 1 of the partnership. Year 2 of Jake lobbing his expertise on top of my scribing starts Friday ... with the Dec. 15 launch of NBA Trade Season fast approaching.
Translation: We've been busy already this season and it's about to get even busier.
Who doesn't like the sound of that?
The first step: Please join Jake and me in The Stein Line's Substack Chat room Friday at 3 PM ET for a subscribers-only gathering to talk through all the latest headlines and developments across the league and to commemorate the occasion:
Secondly: Please join me in thankingfor all of his wonderful work as we move into our second campaign as a doubles team. Below is what I wrote in July about some of those efforts as part of my Welcome To Year 5 piece for The Stein Line as an independent publication:
Think about all the moves and developments, just in the last month, that you read about here before they happened. The Kings' serious interest in Dennis Schröder. The Mavericks' serious interest in D'Angelo Russell. The Grizzlies moving to the forefront of the Ty Jerome chase. The Hawks moving to the front of the crowded line in pursuit of Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson emerging as the specific duo targeted by the Pistons to replace Schröder and Malik Beasley. The Spurs trying to trade for Kristaps Porziņģis and then shifting their focus to Luke Kornet. And before all that: The Knicks wanting Jason Kidd or Ime Udoka to replace Tom Thibodeau … even though both Kidd and Udoka were under contract. How about this Fischer story from late March that warned you of the looming disassembly of the Celtics? And back in January and February: First word about the Raptors wanting to trade for Brandon Ingram as well as the Warriors shifting their trade interests to Jimmy Butler once they abandoned the pursuit of Kevin Durant.
These are just some of the examples that led a Western Conference executive to pay us a very gratifying compliment recently that I can't resist sharing with you here: "You guys have become like The Hollywood Reporter for the NBA. Everyone in the industry is reading you."
Thanks once again to everyone for reading along and supporting us like you do on this incredible (and unpredictable) self-publishing journey. The goal, as always, is to keep getting better and keep earning your readership … starting with at least two more Intel-filled pieces coming this week. One from each of us.
PS — Can't leave out this fun throwback to last November's announcement about Jake:
One more time …
A link to my latest around-the-league notes:
And a link to Jake's:
(Substack) Note of the Week
I am so glad you two joined together. Great stuff!
Marc, Both You Jake cover the NBA better then anywhere we can find out what’s happening in league in the West, Eastern Conference. You guys have set the standard. Thank you for keeping us informed and updated. Thank you both.