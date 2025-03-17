A mid-March trip to Milwaukee was never in my original travel plans for the 2024-25 season.

Audibles have to be called, of course, when the most surprising trade in NBA history upends your whole working and spectating life.

So I found myself in Brewtown last week. In truth I sent myself there because I simply missed watching Luka Dončić play basketball in person and figured a Fiserv Forum date with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard — and a much smaller media contingent to grapple with, presumably, than you'd find in Lakerland — was a sensible choice. The checklist:

Reasonably short flight from Dallas. ✅

Hearty Wisconsin cuisine as a bonus. ✅

And a hotel right across the street from the arena that seasoned the story perfectly. ✅

Yup. The Trade.



That's still pretty much all you need to say six weeks later.



The Trade.



A vintage 45 points and 11 rebounds from Dončić could not prevent the extremely shorthanded Lakers, with their entire starting frontcourt. (LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes) sidelined, from getting drubbed. No matter.

Still a good trip.



A trip that came with the bonus of a fun basketball history lesson that crystallized in the hours before tipoff.