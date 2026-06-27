No time for idle chit-chat or ornate intros right now.

We published an around-the-league Intel compilation late Friday night (enclosed below) and have already collected an array of new items for you just hours later because, well, you already know: It's that time of year.

To the latest from our notebooks on the Nuggets and their efforts to retool around Nikola Jokić after a first-round exit ... plus lots more fresh trade and free agency chatter before the marketplace officially opens Tuesday at 6 PM ET:

Jokić informed the Nuggets around this time last year that he preferred to delay contract extension talks for another year.