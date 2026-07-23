Thursday is Day 3 in Week 4 of LeBron Watch 2026.

Would it surprise you at this point if LeBron James decides to take his fourth career foray into free agency and the deliberations that go with it into Week 5?

Here's a presumably more appetizing question: Want to put a bow on your Wednesday evening by digging into some trade and free agency matters involving players other than James?

Let's do it. The doubles team of Fischer and Stein is back with a fresh compilation of Late Night NBA Intel ... filled with the latest developments in a league bracing for one more summer flurry of moves once LeBron finally picks his next team:

We've been writing for some time that the Pelicans continue to swat away trade interest in swingmen Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. No change on those fronts.

However ...

The Stein Line has learned that the Pelicans are indeed in active trade discussions.