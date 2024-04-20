I was incensed with myself a year ago because I completely bricked and failed to launch a community thread for playoff predictions until we reached the conference finals stage.
That said …
I think I’ve figured out why it escaped my planning clutches for Round 1 until it was too late: It’s not ideal to publish this file after the playoff field is official AND generate a decent number of responses when the complete first-round brackets aren’t known until late on a Friday night … and then the playoffs proper begin at 1 PM ET Saturday afternoon.
I’m going to give it a whirl anyway!
Here are my Eastern Conference Round 1 picks:
Celtics over Heat in 6
Magic over Cavaliers in 6
Pacers over Bucks in 6
Knicks over 76ers in 7
Here are my Western Conference Round 1 picks:
Thunder over Pelicans in 6
Mavericks over Clippers in 6
Timberwolves over Suns in 7
Nuggets over Lakers in 6
Make your own predictions in the thread below and I will lock the file at some point during Game 1 of Magic at Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon. Please don’t forget to include the number of games in each series. And please please PLEASE list your first and last name so we can properly identify those who gets their predictions exactly right.
Celtics in 6
Orlando in 5
Pacers in 6
Sixers in 5
Thunder in 7
Dallas in 7
Wolves in 6
Nuggets in 7
Deven P
East:
Celtics in 5
Magic in 6
Knicks in 7
West:
Thunder in 5
Clippers in 7
Timberwolves in 7
Nuggets in 5
Celtics over Heat in 5
76ers over Knicks in 6
Suns over Timberwolves in 6
Nuggets over Lakers in 5
Blair Hedges
Magic over Cavaliers in 7
Thunder over Pelicans in 5
Timberwolves over Suns in 6
Lakers in 6!!! 😄
Smayan Srikanth
Cavs in 6
Bucks in 6
Timberwolves in 5
Nuggets in 6
Charlie Saturday
Bucks in 7
Knicks in 6
OKC in 5
Phoenix in 7
Mavs in 7
Matt Allbritton
Suns in 6
Mavs in 5
Thunder in 6
Brian Dwyer
Cleveland in 6
Indiana in 6
New York in 5
Okc in 4
Lakers in 6
Matt Aiken
Celtics in 4
Magic in 7
76ers in 6
Suns in 5
Your Bucks hate knows no bounds Mr. Stein 😉.
2024 NBA Playoff Predictions thread
2024 NBA Playoff Predictions thread
2024 NBA Playoff Predictions thread
I was incensed with myself a year ago because I completely bricked and failed to launch a community thread for playoff predictions until we reached the conference finals stage.
That said …
I think I’ve figured out why it escaped my planning clutches for Round 1 until it was too late: It’s not ideal to publish this file after the playoff field is official AND generate a decent number of responses when the complete first-round brackets aren’t known until late on a Friday night … and then the playoffs proper begin at 1 PM ET Saturday afternoon.
I’m going to give it a whirl anyway!
Here are my Eastern Conference Round 1 picks:
Celtics over Heat in 6
Magic over Cavaliers in 6
Pacers over Bucks in 6
Knicks over 76ers in 7
Here are my Western Conference Round 1 picks:
Thunder over Pelicans in 6
Mavericks over Clippers in 6
Timberwolves over Suns in 7
Nuggets over Lakers in 6
Make your own predictions in the thread below and I will lock the file at some point during Game 1 of Magic at Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon. Please don’t forget to include the number of games in each series. And please please PLEASE list your first and last name so we can properly identify those who gets their predictions exactly right.
Celtics in 6
Orlando in 5
Pacers in 6
Sixers in 5
Thunder in 7
Dallas in 7
Wolves in 6
Nuggets in 7
Deven P
East:
Celtics in 5
Magic in 6
Pacers in 6
Knicks in 7
West:
Thunder in 5
Clippers in 7
Timberwolves in 7
Nuggets in 5
East:
Celtics over Heat in 5
Magic over Cavaliers in 6
Pacers over Bucks in 6
76ers over Knicks in 6
West:
Thunder over Pelicans in 6
Mavericks over Clippers in 6
Suns over Timberwolves in 6
Nuggets over Lakers in 5
Blair Hedges
Celtics over Heat in 5
Magic over Cavaliers in 7
Pacers over Bucks in 6
76ers over Knicks in 6
Thunder over Pelicans in 5
Mavericks over Clippers in 6
Timberwolves over Suns in 6
Nuggets over Lakers in 5
Lakers in 6!!! 😄
Smayan Srikanth
Celtics in 5
Cavs in 6
Bucks in 6
Knicks in 7
Thunder in 7
Clippers in 7
Timberwolves in 5
Nuggets in 6
Charlie Saturday
Celtics in 5
Bucks in 7
Magic in 6
Knicks in 6
OKC in 5
Nuggets in 5
Phoenix in 7
Mavs in 7
Matt Allbritton
Celtics in 5
Cavs in 6
Knicks in 7
Bucks in 7
Suns in 6
Mavs in 5
Thunder in 6
Nuggets in 5
Brian Dwyer
Celtics in 5
Cleveland in 6
Indiana in 6
New York in 5
Okc in 4
Lakers in 6
Timberwolves in 7
Clippers in 7
Matt Aiken
Celtics in 4
Magic in 7
Bucks in 6
76ers in 6
Thunder in 6
Clippers in 7
Suns in 5
Nuggets in 7
Your Bucks hate knows no bounds Mr. Stein 😉.