You guys know by now how I feel about the printed basketball word in glossy magazine form.

It should be no surprise, then, that I would join in on the trumpeting of a new 96-page WNBA Rookie of the Year commemorative issue from my pals at Athlon Sports in tribute to the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark.

Especially when Athlon asked me to contribute a couple pieces to it.

The magazine is a collectible in itself and hit retail stores and newsstands on Friday. You can also order it online by clicking the link embedded in this sentence in the event that you covet a copy and can't find it at a location near you.

The stories in the magazine from me feature A) Pacers coach Rick Carlisle reflecting on Clark's incredible rookie season and the pro basketball renaissance sparked in Indianapolis by the playoff runs just assembled by the Pacers and Fever as well B) my piece on the ever-increasing demand for Clark's trading cards among card collectors.

The issue on the whole traces Clark's path from high school phenom to college superstar at the University of Iowa to All-WNBA first team selection in her maiden season as a pro. Athlon says: "Our magazine explores [Clark's] impact on and off the court with feature stories, essays and a deep statistical dive in a sharp photo-driven layout."

This is the second hard-copy Athlon basketball magazine to drop this month with at least one piece written by me and, well, I suspect you know what I'm going to say: Let's hope more are on the way.

My recent story about Athlon's NBA season preview mag, in case you missed it, is a click away: