The Kawhi Leonard story unearthed by

has the whole NBA talking.

So it's the perfect time to do our own chatting via Substack Chat.

This afternoon at 4 PM ET: Join us!

Jake Fischer and I will be taking your questions on Kawhi and various other matters in #thisleague for a good 30-to-45 minutes … depending on how much traffic we get.

Here is Pablo's original podcast in which he registered a staggering and unprecedented array of salary-cap-circumvention allegations against the Clippers with respect to Leonard:

Here is Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's full appearance Thursday on ESPN's SportsCenter to respond to those claims in an interview with Ramona Shelburne:

And here is Pablo's follow-up interview with former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban during which they heatedly debated the story:

We will get into all of this and more from around the league today at 4 PM ET. Join us!

But also …

PLEASE make sure that you register your Eastern Conference predictions ASAP — your chance to tell the world that you know exactly how the East will shake out this season from 1 to 15 — by using the following link:

We need more entries!

Talk soon …