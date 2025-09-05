Joining forces with Jake Fischer for a subscribers-only chat today at 4 PM ET
Join us to talk through all things Kawhi Leonard and other pertinent NBA storylines
The Kawhi Leonard story unearthed byhas the whole NBA talking.
So it's the perfect time to do our own chatting via Substack Chat.
This afternoon at 4 PM ET: Join us!Jake Fischer and I will be taking your questions on Kawhi and various other matters in #thisleague for a good 30-to-45 minutes … depending on how much traffic we get.
Here is Pablo's original podcast in which he registered a staggering and unprecedented array of salary-cap-circumvention allegations against the Clippers with respect to Leonard:
Here is Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's full appearance Thursday on ESPN's SportsCenter to respond to those claims in an interview with Ramona Shelburne:
And here is Pablo's follow-up interview with former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban during which they heatedly debated the story:
We will get into all of this and more from around the league today at 4 PM ET. Join us!
But also …
PLEASE make sure that you register your Eastern Conference predictions ASAP — your chance to tell the world that you know exactly how the East will shake out this season from 1 to 15 — by using the following link:
We need more entries!
Talk soon …
