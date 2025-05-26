LONDON — Around-the-league NBA notes on a Monday?

On a holiday Monday after the Indiana Pacers were finally on the wrong side of an epic comeback in these playoffs

Notes that had to be pushed back from their usual Sunday slot because I sneaked to the proverbial Other Side Of The Pond so I could go see Kevin De Bruyne play for Manchester City one last time with my own eyes?

As it should be!

Jake Fischer delivered a newsy and detailed look at the free agent market for point guards on Saturday that you can find here if you missed it:

And now these Sunday notes cover the latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix's coaching search, offer more on Dallas' need for backcourt help and additional newsy matters: