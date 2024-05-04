The first round of the NBA playoffs obviously isn’t over yet, but Round 2 starts later Saturday with Game 1 of the Minnesota/Denver series.
So …
We had to get creative and run our Second Round Predictions Thread now even though we won’t know who the Celtics are playing until the Cavaliers and Magic play out their Game 7 on Sunday in Cleveland.
Results from Round 1 community predictions will be tallied up and revealed in the next Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza once it is officially complete.
Here are my Eastern Conference Round 2 picks:
Celtics over Cavaliers OR Magic in 5
Knicks over Pacers in 6
Here are my Western Conference Round 2 picks:
Mavericks over Thunder in 6
Nuggets over Timberwolves in 7
Make your own predictions in the thread below and I will lock the file at some point during Game 1 Timberwolves at Nuggets on Saturday. Please don’t forget to include the number of games in each series. And PLEASE list your first and last name so we can properly identify those who gets their predictions exactly right.
Dan Hinrichs
Mavs, 6
Wolves, 6
Knicks, 5
Celtics, 5
Rus Bray
Celtics over Cavs in 6
Knicks over Pacers in 7
Mavs over Thunder in 6
Nuggets over TWolves in 6
David Martin
Thunder in 6
Knicks in 6
Celtics in 4
Wolves in 7
Mavs in 5
Minnesota in 7
Tom David
Celts in 6
Knicks in 7
T-Wolves in 7
Chris Schuette
Jon Kramer
Celtics in 5
Pacers 7
Thunder 7
celtics in 6
pacers in 7
nuggets in 6
thunder in 7
Knicks in 5
Nuggets in 6
OKC in 7
Boston Celtics in 5
New York Knicks in 7
Dallas Mavericks in 7
Minnesota Timberwolves in 7
Celtics over Magic/Cavs in 5.
Knicks over Pacers in 6
Thunder over Mavs in 7
Nuggets over Wolves in 7
West:
Nuggets over Timberwolves in 6
Thunder over Mavericks in 7
East:
Celtics over Cavs OR Magic in 6
RON CARLSON
MAVS IN 6
NUGGETS IN 6
KNICKS IN 6
CELTICS IN 6
Mavs in 7
Luke Keohane:
Celtics over Cavs/Magic in 5
Pacers over Knicks in 7
Thunder over Mavericks in 6
Timberwolves over Nuggets in 6
Lakers in 6... 😔😕😟😖
John Steppling: Boston over Orlando (another prediction)...in 7.
Knicks over IND in 6.
Mavs over OKC in 7 but i don't feel confident
Denver over Minny in 6
Boston in 6 over CLE/ORL
NYK in 7 over IND
MAVS in 6 over OKC
DEN in 7 over MIN
Thunder in 7
Celtics in 7
Pacers in 6
Thunder in 7
C's over Cavs in 5 or Magic in 6
Celtic in 6
Mavs in 6
Celtics in 6
Nuggets in 7
Celtics over The Magical Cavaliers in 4. This team is not messing around.
Knicks over Pacers in 7. Knicks fans are riding too high on the talent level here. Pacers won't participate in a rock fight like Philly did. If Haliburton can finally start playing well, Indy may win.
Nuggets over Minny in 5. Minnesota will never reach the mountain top with this squad.
OKC over Dallas in 5. This one won't be close, either.
Pacers in 6
Celtics in 5
