Official year-end award voters in the NBA will receive their ballots this week and be required to complete them soon after. Balloting is scheduled to be completed between Tuesday and Friday.
It’s a procedural change from longstanding league policy that required voters to turn in their ballots on the day after the regular season. This revamp was ushered in as an offshoot of the new 65-game eligibility rule that applies to MVP, All-NBA, Most Improved, Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defensive teams.
I could have written the usual column featuring my faux ballot, which I have traditionally posted annually even after withdrawing from the process as an official voter, but I decided it would A) be more enjoyable to make this a community endeavor and B) make for a fun curveball to our usual Monday Musings. I can make all the same cases and arguments by responding in the space below, which allows readers of The Stein Line to do the same with their selections.
To assist I’m providing names that I’ve considered for the six traditional year-end awards that I always weigh in on. The floor is yours, too, if you want to discuss All-NBA selections, Executive of the Year or Clutch Player of the Year picks … although I will likely address All-NBA in a separate piece at a later date.
MVP: Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards
Rookie of the Year: Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren (with Brandon Miller third)
Coach of the Year: Mark Daigneault, Chris Finch, Jamahl Mosley, Joe Mazzulla, Tom Thibodeau, Jason Kidd and Ime Udoka
Sixth Man: Bogdan Bogdanović, Naz Reid, Malik Monk, Bobby Portis and Russell Westbrook
Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, Herb Jones and Holmgren
Most Improved Player: Tyrese Maxey, Coby White, Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Williams, Deni Avdija and Alperen Şengün (two games shy of eligibility unless the NBA rules otherwise)
Now YOU tell me who you like in these various categories in the thread below. The official ballots require a 1-2-3 order except for MVP, which is 1-2-3-4-5.
MVP: SGA, Jokic, Doncic, Brunson, Giannis (1-2-3-4-5)
ROY: Wemby, Chet and Miller (1-2-3)
Coach: Daigneault-Thibs-Finch
6th Man: Monk-Bogie-Portis
DPOY: OG-Gobert-Wemby
MIP: Maxey-Williams-Sengun
MVP: Jokic
Rookie: Wembanyama
Coach: Thibs
Sixth Man: Malik Monk
Defensive: Rudy Gobert
MIP: Colby White
MVP: Still Joker and it's ok that he's gonna win again because he should
Rookie: Vic and it ain't even close
Coach: I never know how to do this one.
DPOY: Vic, again, his on/off numbers, raw stats, and overwhelming presence take this from Rudy (plus doing it on an awful team)
MIP: Shai. But really Maxey or Coby
6th: NAZ REID
MVP: Luka
Rookie: Wemby
Coach: Daigneault
Sixth Man: Westbrook
DPOY: Rudy
MIP: Maxey
MVP: Jokic/SGA/Luka/Brunson/Tatum
ROY: WEMBY/CHET
COY: Daigneault/Mohsley/Mazzulla
6th Man: Reid/Monk/Powell
DPOY: Gobert/Wemby/Bam
MIP: Derrick White
MVP: Luka / Jokic / Giannis / Tatum / SGA
Rookie of the Year: Wemby / Holmgren / Miller
Coach of the Year: Mazzulla / Thibodeaux / Finch
Sixth Man: Reid / Westbrook / Bogdanović
Defensive Player of the Year: Wemby / Gobert / Holmgren
Most Improved Player: Maxey / Avdija / White
MVP - SGA - Not getting the respect he deserves but he was the best player in the league this past regular season. Curious to see if he can carry that over to playoff ball.
ROY - Wemby or Chet - First half of the season was Chet. Second half was Wemby. Flip a coin. Chet played every game.
Sixth man - Pick one. Lots of arguments to make. I doubt the Clips are where they are without Westbrook.
MIP - Jalen Williams.
COY - Mark Daigneault. Thibs in second here.
DPY - Rudy.
MVP: Brunson, Joker, Doncic, SGA, Giannis
Rookie: Wemby, Holmgren, Miller
Coach: Mazulla, Daigneault, Thibodeau
Sixth: Reid, Monk, Westbrook
Defense: Gobert, Wemby, Caruso
MIP: Maxey, Divincenzo
MVP: Jokic, Luka 2nd
ROY...Wemby
6th man....close....but Naz.
MIP: Jalen Suggs
DPY....Suggs quite possibly. But Gobert, has to be rudy. Suggs 2nd, Wemby and then Herb Jones.
coach..Mosely by a hair over Daigneault....with Thibs 3rd.
MVP: Jokic, Giannis. Tatum, Luka, SGA
ROY: Wembanyama
6th Man: Naz Reid
MIP: Kuminga
COY: Daigneault
Tatum finishes higher due to BOS best overall record
Wemby should be unanimous
Naz is a player that nobody could stop this season
Kuminga was my preseason pick and I'm sticking with it
Daigneault edges Mazzulla due to 17 game improvement and #1 seed
MVP: Doncic / Jokic / SGA / Giannis / Brunson
Rookie of the Year: Wembanyama / Holmgren / Lively
Coach of the Year: Mazzulla / Daigneault / Finch
Sixth Man: Reid / Bogdanović / Westbrook
Defensive Player of the Year: Wembanyama / Gobert / Jones
Most Improved Player: Exum / Williams / Avdija
MVP: Jokic, SGA, Giannis, Doncic, Brunson
ROY: Victor Wembanyama
Sixth Man: Bobby Portis
DPOY: Rudy Gobert, Herb Jones
MIP: Tyrese Maxey
Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer
Going to fill out a full ballot on this one...
MVP: Jokic - SGA - Brunson - Luka - Giannis
ROY: Victor - Chet - Miller
COY: Thibs - Mazzulla - Mosley
6th Man: Monk - Westbrook - Reid
DPY: Victor - Gobert - Jones
MIP: Sengun - Maxey - White
MVP - Brunson. Where did this guy come from? Led his team to 50 wins, and did it without argumentally the best player on the team (Randle).
ROY - Wembanyama. Has to be. A highlight waiting to happen, every night.
Coach of the Year - Ime Udoka. One can argue he took a team much further than they were expected. Others did too, but Ime may have had the longest odds against any success.
Sixth Man - Westbrook. Really took off in this role, even though he was a starter and the focal point of his teams for years.
Defensive Player of the Year - Herb Jones. Much more difficult to be so successful in "space". Rudy is always a solid choice, but maybe not this year.
Most Improved. I was going to say Donte from the Knicks should be on the list. Since he's not, my vote goes to a guy who seemed to stand out every game - Jalen Williams.
MVP: SGA 🏆
ROTY: Wemby 🏆
COTY: Daigneault 🏆
6MOTY: Malik 🏆
DPOY: Wemby 🏆
MIP: Coby 🏆
MVP: Luka Dončić
Rookie: Victor Wembanyama
Coach: Mark Daigneault
MIP: Tyrese Maxey
There don't appear to be too many competitive races here. The one that is tight is COTY, since no one ever seems to know how to judge it. I'm going with Mazzulla, whose team never lost more than 2 in a row and had the 3rd best net rating, ever.
MVP - Jokic
ROY - Wembanyama
MIP - Maxey
DPOY - Gobert, but there are so many other good candidates
Sixth Man - Monk
Mvp- joker best player biggest impact
ROY- Chet rookie with most impact on team( rather then league!)
Coach- Orlando magic- they are 5th!!!
Six- naz
MIP- (I’d say exum I mean out of nowhere and deni should both be on the ballot just to get some recognition!) it’s all Maxey.
Dpoy- Gobert all the way.
MVP SGA
Rookie Wemby
Coach Thibs
Sixth man - divincenzo
Defense - Rudy
MIP - Kuminga
MVP: Jalen Brunson
Rookie of the Year: Victor Wembanyama
Coach of the Year: Mark Daigneault
Sixth Man: Russell Westbrook
Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Davis
Most Improved Player: Tyrese Maxey
MVP: Nikola Jokic
Coach: Michael Malone (dude created the team culture)
Sixth Man: Al Horford
Defensive: Kentavious Caldwell Pope
MIP: Anthony Edwards
DPOY: Gobert
MIP: Coby White
Sixth Man: Naz Reid
Sixth Man: Malik Monk - obvious winner before the injury, shouldn't be punished for that
Defensive: Herb Jones - I much prefer to see a guard be recognized
MIP: Tyrese Maxey (Is Dante Exum not in the conversation?)
