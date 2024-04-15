The Stein Line

23 Comments
Peter Tomopoulos
51 mins ago

MVP: SGA, Jokic, Doncic, Brunson, Giannis (1-2-3-4-5)

ROY: Wemby, Chet and Miller (1-2-3)

Coach: Daigneault-Thibs-Finch

6th Man: Monk-Bogie-Portis

DPOY: OG-Gobert-Wemby

MIP: Maxey-Williams-Sengun

Philly Hoops
Philly’s Substack
2 hrs ago

MVP: Jokic

Rookie: Wembanyama

Coach: Thibs

Sixth Man: Malik Monk

Defensive: Rudy Gobert

MIP: Colby White

Corey Fry
3 hrs ago

MVP: Still Joker and it's ok that he's gonna win again because he should

Rookie: Vic and it ain't even close

Coach: I never know how to do this one.

DPOY: Vic, again, his on/off numbers, raw stats, and overwhelming presence take this from Rudy (plus doing it on an awful team)

MIP: Shai. But really Maxey or Coby

6th: NAZ REID

Bradley Paterik
3 hrs ago

MVP: Luka

Rookie: Wemby

Coach: Daigneault

Sixth Man: Westbrook

DPOY: Rudy

MIP: Maxey

Green With Envy
4 hrs ago

MVP: Jokic/SGA/Luka/Brunson/Tatum

ROY: WEMBY/CHET

COY: Daigneault/Mohsley/Mazzulla

6th Man: Reid/Monk/Powell

DPOY: Gobert/Wemby/Bam

MIP: Derrick White

Howard
Howard’s Substack
6 hrs ago

MVP: Luka / Jokic / Giannis / Tatum / SGA

Rookie of the Year: Wemby / Holmgren / Miller

Coach of the Year: Mazzulla / Thibodeaux / Finch

Sixth Man: Reid / Westbrook / Bogdanović

Defensive Player of the Year: Wemby / Gobert / Holmgren

Most Improved Player: Maxey / Avdija / White

Steven L
6 hrs ago·edited 6 hrs ago

MVP - SGA - Not getting the respect he deserves but he was the best player in the league this past regular season. Curious to see if he can carry that over to playoff ball.

ROY - Wemby or Chet - First half of the season was Chet. Second half was Wemby. Flip a coin. Chet played every game.

Sixth man - Pick one. Lots of arguments to make. I doubt the Clips are where they are without Westbrook.

MIP - Jalen Williams.

COY - Mark Daigneault. Thibs in second here.

DPY - Rudy.

Steve Shernicoff
6 hrs ago

MVP: Brunson, Joker, Doncic, SGA, Giannis

Rookie: Wemby, Holmgren, Miller

Coach: Mazulla, Daigneault, Thibodeau

Sixth: Reid, Monk, Westbrook

Defense: Gobert, Wemby, Caruso

MIP: Maxey, Divincenzo

John Steppling
Steppling Substack
7 hrs ago

MVP: Jokic, Luka 2nd

ROY...Wemby

6th man....close....but Naz.

MIP: Jalen Suggs

DPY....Suggs quite possibly. But Gobert, has to be rudy. Suggs 2nd, Wemby and then Herb Jones.

coach..Mosely by a hair over Daigneault....with Thibs 3rd.

Bruce Bernstein
7 hrs ago

MVP: Jokic, Giannis. Tatum, Luka, SGA

ROY: Wembanyama

6th Man: Naz Reid

MIP: Kuminga

COY: Daigneault

Tatum finishes higher due to BOS best overall record

Wemby should be unanimous

Naz is a player that nobody could stop this season

Kuminga was my preseason pick and I'm sticking with it

Daigneault edges Mazzulla due to 17 game improvement and #1 seed

lexi
7 hrs ago

MVP: Doncic / Jokic / SGA / Giannis / Brunson

Rookie of the Year: Wembanyama / Holmgren / Lively

Coach of the Year: Mazzulla / Daigneault / Finch

Sixth Man: Reid / Bogdanović / Westbrook

Defensive Player of the Year: Wembanyama / Gobert / Jones

Most Improved Player: Exum / Williams / Avdija

Charlie Saturday
8 hrs ago

MVP: Jokic, SGA, Giannis, Doncic, Brunson

ROY: Victor Wembanyama

Sixth Man: Bobby Portis

DPOY: Rudy Gobert, Herb Jones

MIP: Tyrese Maxey

Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer

Patrick Crush
8 hrs ago

Going to fill out a full ballot on this one...

MVP: Jokic - SGA - Brunson - Luka - Giannis

ROY: Victor - Chet - Miller

COY: Thibs - Mazzulla - Mosley

6th Man: Monk - Westbrook - Reid

DPY: Victor - Gobert - Jones

MIP: Sengun - Maxey - White

Mark
8 hrs ago

MVP - Brunson. Where did this guy come from? Led his team to 50 wins, and did it without argumentally the best player on the team (Randle).

ROY - Wembanyama. Has to be. A highlight waiting to happen, every night.

Coach of the Year - Ime Udoka. One can argue he took a team much further than they were expected. Others did too, but Ime may have had the longest odds against any success.

Sixth Man - Westbrook. Really took off in this role, even though he was a starter and the focal point of his teams for years.

Defensive Player of the Year - Herb Jones. Much more difficult to be so successful in "space". Rudy is always a solid choice, but maybe not this year.

Most Improved. I was going to say Donte from the Knicks should be on the list. Since he's not, my vote goes to a guy who seemed to stand out every game - Jalen Williams.

Todd
8 hrs ago

MVP: SGA 🏆

ROTY: Wemby 🏆

COTY: Daigneault 🏆

6MOTY: Malik 🏆

DPOY: Wemby 🏆

MIP: Coby 🏆

Oded Ross
8 hrs ago

MVP: Luka Dončić

Rookie: Victor Wembanyama

Coach: Mark Daigneault

Sixth Man: Malik Monk

Defensive: Rudy Gobert

MIP: Tyrese Maxey

Bill C
8 hrs ago

There don't appear to be too many competitive races here. The one that is tight is COTY, since no one ever seems to know how to judge it. I'm going with Mazzulla, whose team never lost more than 2 in a row and had the 3rd best net rating, ever.

MVP - Jokic

ROY - Wembanyama

MIP - Maxey

DPOY - Gobert, but there are so many other good candidates

Sixth Man - Monk

Amitai Raz
8 hrs ago

Mvp- joker best player biggest impact

ROY- Chet rookie with most impact on team( rather then league!)

Coach- Orlando magic- they are 5th!!!

Six- naz

MIP- (I’d say exum I mean out of nowhere and deni should both be on the ballot just to get some recognition!) it’s all Maxey.

Dpoy- Gobert all the way.

Craig S
8 hrs ago

MVP SGA

Rookie Wemby

Coach Thibs

Sixth man - divincenzo

Defense - Rudy

MIP - Kuminga

raini81
8 hrs ago

MVP: Jalen Brunson

Rookie of the Year: Victor Wembanyama

Coach of the Year: Mark Daigneault

Sixth Man: Russell Westbrook

Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Davis

Most Improved Player: Tyrese Maxey

JC
8 hrs ago

MVP: Nikola Jokic

Rookie: Victor Wembanyama

Coach: Michael Malone (dude created the team culture)

Sixth Man: Al Horford

Defensive: Kentavious Caldwell Pope

MIP: Anthony Edwards

Michael Kelminson
8 hrs ago

MVP: Luka

Rookie: Wemby

DPOY: Gobert

Coach: Daigneault

MIP: Coby White

Sixth Man: Naz Reid

Ian
8 hrs ago

MVP: Luka Dončić

Rookie: Victor Wembanyama

Coach: Mark Daigneault

Sixth Man: Malik Monk - obvious winner before the injury, shouldn't be punished for that

Defensive: Herb Jones - I much prefer to see a guard be recognized

MIP: Tyrese Maxey (Is Dante Exum not in the conversation?)

