A new week can only mean one thing … and start one way.

More around-the-league NBA notes!

As a follow-up to Saturday's comprehensive look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks (as found right below this paragraph), I've got lots more to share. This piece runs through some key layers of the thinking that went into Orlando's stunning Father's Day deal to acquire Desmond Bane from Memphis, expounds on how Toronto and the LA Clippers could factor in the Durant chase and shares some surprising Suns revelations, too.

Let's dive in:

The forecast was clear: Orlando was openly looking for upgrades to boost its backcourt scoring. The Magic were likewise willing to surrender their No. 16 overall pick in the draft that's just over a week away now ... among other assets.

"They're big game hunting," one league source told me last week.