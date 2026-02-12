Dallas Mavericks majority owner Patrick Dumont made a rare appearance at one of his team’s road games Tuesday night as a courtside spectator for the Mavericks’ loss in Phoenix.

A source close to Dumont then attempted to make an even louder statement Wednesday night:

The Mavericks, insisted the source, are not for sale.

“The Dumont and Adelson families remain fully committed to the Dallas Mavericks franchise and to the Dallas community,” said the source. “They remain focused on building a championship organization for the long term.

“The team is not for sale and the families look forward to expanding their ownership stake over time.”

The same source, speaking Monday to The Stein Line, was not as declarative about Dumont's potential response to external sale interest, saying to me some 48 hours earlier that “the family remains excited about the future of the franchise and the Cooper Flagg era.”

All of the above comes in the wake of The Stein Line's exclusive Monday report which revealed that unidentified Dallas-based investors have registered interest in partnering with former majority owner Mark Cuban to try to buy the franchise back:

Cuban declined comment when reached by The Stein Line on Monday but has since confirmed the story's veracity in an interview Wednesday with The Dallas Morning News, telling the newspaper: “I get asked fairly often if I would be part of a group if they could buy the team. I tell them all the same thing: I don't see them selling.”