Sunday Best: All my NBA Trade Season latest on Jimmy Butler and beyond
There is lots percolating leaguewide with just a few Sundays to go until the Feb. 6 trade deadline
Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
On a Sunday right after Jake Fischer assembled his own around-the-league notebook on a Saturday?
With only a couple more Sundays to go before the NBA trade deadline?
As it should be!
Let's dive into my notebook for the latest on Jimmy Butler, Cam Johnson and the reigning Western Conference champions: