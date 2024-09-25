The Stein Line

8 Comments
Daniel B
Daniel B
8 hrs ago

Why did it take until Sept for the Nuggets and Murray to agree to an extension? And how much of it is guaranteed money?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John P.
11 hrs ago

What needs to happen this season in Dallas to make sure Luka signs the supermax extension next summer?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Philly Hoops
14 hrs ago

USAB did the rest of #thisleague no favors in accidentally motivating Boston’s top two players.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Purcell
Dave Purcell
17 hrs ago

What will Doc Rivers do differently to maximize the Giannis-Dame partnership?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Xavier
18 hrs ago

Are the Warriors providing Kerr with a protective detail when he travels to Boston for the first time this season?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Ron Bauer
17 hrs ago

😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Koby Boyd
19 hrs ago

I want some Lakers reporter to ask about if we could see Jarred Vanderbilt in the preseason, and if not, do they anticipate he will be ready for game 1. I also would be interested in knowing what on-court activity Vando has been cleared to do, as well.

The frustrating lack of transparency leads me to think he will not be ready to start the season. And then, I wonder how long that absence will linger. Oooof. 😳😵‍💫😣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don S.
19 hrs ago

How do the Knicks address their lack of a starting center? JR didn't want to play center when he played in L.A., so why would he be amenable now? Will an (undersized) "center by committee" be sufficient?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Marc Stein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture