The NBA (Not A) Cup is still not really much of a tournament in Year 2, as we've ranted many times previously, but this much it can virtually guarantee us now:



A new champion.



The Los Angeles Lakers are all but eliminated from advancement to the quarterfinal stage and (finally) some knockout games. That will become official Tuesday after the last burst of group play allows us to confirm all eight quarterfinalists. (Golden State, Houston and Atlanta are the only three teams that have already clinched quarterfinal spots.)

I have enclosed breakdowns from the league to click on that explain everything that's at stake Tuesday night … since you might not share my Cup grumpiness. I also unashamedly repeat my long-held desire that, as critical as I've been of the tournament format employed by the NBA until we reach the Final Four, I do still long to make it to Las Vegas for the Dec. 14 semifinals and Dec. 17 championship game.



Because (duh) Vegas.



The fact that the Dallas Mavericks can (almost certainly) clinch a Western Conference wild-card berth with a home win Tuesday over the Memphis Grizzlies certainly enhances my chances of getting to Sin City (I think). My work for DLLS Sports makes a Vegas trip pretty much mandatory if the Mavericks can get that far.



Right?

(I am indeed seeking some moral support here for you guys.)



Anyway ...



This TWIB compilation will not feature the usual Monday Musings because The Committee (of One) will on Tuesday be publishing its musings on all 30 teams in a long-awaited fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings. We actually wanted to publish a piping hot helping of Power Rankings last Tuesday — before Thanksgiving — but the first week-plus after Jake Fischer joined The Stein Line squad was newsier and busier than anticipated.



Onto the rest of the standout stuff, NBA and otherwise, from The Week That Was both leaguewide and in my sphere.

Nostalgic Burst of the Week

I cannot properly describe how happy it made me to see this tweet on Thanksgiving Eve about, well, maybe the greatest TV show ever.

The White Shadow debuted on Nov. 27, 1978, and starred Ken Howard as a fictional former Chicago Bull named Kenny Reeves who agreed to coach the basketball team at fictional Carver High School in South Central Los Angeles when a knee injury ended his NBA career.



I know I have blathered on and on and on over the years about how much I loved this show — and, more recently, how giddy I am that Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis brought back Reeves' No. 14 — but you have to understand: We had so, so, SO much less NBA basketball available to us on television from 1978-1981 when The White Shadow aired compared to now.



It was truly ahead of its time as a show in terms of subject matter and a blessing to young hoops lovers in those days who desperately wanted to see more roundball on TV.



Plus the theme song! Melodious, magical sweetness:

Final Word(s) of the Week

