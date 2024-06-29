The Stein Line

Bonnielou
2 hrs ago

I’m glad to see that other folks are interested in what’s going to happen with the Warriors.

Enough to embracing the unknown.

I see the dilemmas all around my favorite team and favorite players and am hoping they figure it out. It’s very hard for me to imagine Klay on the Mavericks! Would that be a happy ending?

Johnathan Leonard
3 hrs ago

*Magic fan here*

1. Will we actually get KCP? He seems like a great fit. A backcourt of him and Suggs seems like a defensive juggernaut AND gives Paolo and Franz the spacing necessary to operate inside.

2. Curious if Atlanta is done dealing or if they will hit the reset button.

3. Does Cleveland make a play for Brandon Ingram? Seems like the perfect fit for them.

Donnie Ovalle
3 hrs ago

Will the west continue to be stacked or will significant players actually go to Orlando and Phillys cap space

Koby Boyd
3 hrs ago

They gotta be careful, though, right not to bottom out. They don't control their picks for next 25 & 27, I think because of the Murray trade. And, I just don't think that Lakers pick is going to be good next year.

Pelicans obviously agree, since they finally agreed to trade it.

Bill C
3 hrs ago

Trae to San Antonio makes too much sense not to happen. Him running the PnR with Wemby would be magnificent. Also, the main negative with Trae, his defense, gets mitigated with Wemby behind him.

Johnathan Leonard
3 hrs ago

Could also put Castle at SG to hide Trae on defense.

Koby Boyd
4 hrs ago

What moves me is seeing whether the Lakers will make a trade that involves actually having to use most of their actual remaining assets.

-- I can't believe the price Murray went for, which leads me to think Pelinka just sucks as a negotiator and didn't even really try hard enough.

-- So who will be their target? Lakers fan base will not be happy with just 1-2 salary dumping trades just to free up more minimum-salary player roster spots. 🙄

-- Your hardcore Laker fans have seen this pattern all too well lately. Front office doesn't make moves. Sells the fan base on having more options at the next transaction window. Nothing happens at that time either. Commence sell job... 😵‍💫😭🤦‍♂️

Miguel
4 hrs ago

What’s going to happen IF LeBron indeed takes a paycut… I’m skeptical it happens but interesting to say the least.

James Owens III
4 hrs ago

Klay and the Warriors. If he leaves, then we're seeing the true end to the Warriors era.

Sean Iafornaro
4 hrs ago

Orlando signing KCP and Hartenstein

Philly Hoops
4 hrs ago

Biggest potential move is the Sixers signing Paul George.

Johnathan Leonard
2 hrs ago

I think James Harden has poisoned that well... We will see!

Deven
4 hrs ago

Will be interesting to see what kind of paycut LeBron takes to improve the Lakers roster

Koby Boyd
4 hrs ago

Yes, I, too, am wondering this because I just don't see it happening. And even with the team drafting a Bronny (and to a lesser degree, hiring JJ), that strikes me as a bridge too far, to expect him to take 12-16 million less (and 36-48 million less over the lifetime of the deal).

If it was like 5 million, I could see that. 10-12 million...for the right to sign a decent role player?! Nahhh...

STEVEN FRIEDLANDER
4 hrs ago

I've been a Knicks fan since the days of "Here Comes Willis!" -- and I am most intrigued by what other transactions the Knicks make: Can they still keep Hartenstein? Does Mitch have to go? The core of Brunson/Randle/Anunoby/Bridges/Hart/Donte/McBride is thrilling to think about--but the Knicks still need a legit paint-clogging center and other bodies. Can the Knicks re-sign Burks or Precious? Does Thibs add Kolek and Dadiet to the rotation? These are finally exciting off-season days of Knicks fans.

Toussaint Miles
4 hrs ago

Where KCP ends up. Selfishly as a Nuggets fan, I'd love him back but understand the financial reality both he and the team are facing.

(I just don't want him to end up in Philly)

Ian
4 hrs ago

Besides what my the team the Kings might do, it's Paul George by far.

Barron Hall
4 hrs ago

Which team comes for Klay the hardest? Does Paul George set the market? Will Miami try to get Jimmy and Bam help? Just how open is Golden State to dealing Klay, CP3, or Kuminga? What can the Bulls get for Zach? Other teams know low they settled in return for Caruso.

Brick Layer
4 hrs ago

Golden State is hard capped against the second apron after using cash to buy back their second round pick.. The Warriors will have no room for Klay if they are able to trade for Paul George. But if they come up short in their pursuit for PG13, CP3 will likely become a free agent and the Warriors will then place a higher priority to resign Klay.

Koby Boyd
4 hrs ago

That seems like a logical chain of events to me. Only Klay knows if he can swallow his pride and allow the "process" to play out.

Brick Layer
3 hrs ago

Klay was spotted in Boulder Colorado last night. If KCP who has opted out of his contract leaves Denver, the Nuggets would then make a ton on sense for Klay.

Koby Boyd
3 hrs ago·edited 3 hrs ago

How can the Nuggets do that? Not familiar with their cap sheet...

Brick Layer
3 hrs ago

I am not familiar with Denver's cap situation but it would most likely have to be a sign and trade. Denver is still in a strong position to contend for another title and its hard to imagine Klay not being interested in adding a 5th championship ring to his collection.

Christian
2 mins ago

They are barely below the 2nd apron. they are not a factor in Klay at all.

Mathieu
5 hrs ago

Does Calvin Booth have any moves other than futilely watching KCP leave in free agency?

The Nuggets essentially have zero draft capital since he has been casually lighting seconds on fire these last two seasons to move up in the draft or to jettison contracts, the Zeke Nnaji contract has to be considered untradeable, and acquiring free agents for more than minimum contracts is virtually impossible

Bryant
5 hrs ago

Very curious to see how Philadelphia utilizes their cap space. The idea of Paul George intrigued me, but seems like he’s staying in the west.

Koby Boyd
2 hrs ago

Well Paul George is now on the table... whewww 👀

Brick Layer
5 hrs ago

Klay will only return to Golden State if the Warriors are unable to trade for Paul George.

Philip
5 hrs ago

Well as a mavs fan. Will mavs be able to get klay and keep djj? I think djj should be bigger priority

Ben Hunter
5 hrs ago

Has to be what happens with the mid 3 in Chicago. My assumption now is that Demar leaves for sure, but Zach might have to wait until the deadline or maybe even next offseason. Maybe Vuc gets moved but i'm not so sure.

Koby Boyd
4 hrs ago

"Mid 3"....Hahahaha!!! Had not heard that one before. Classic! 😂😭

Carlos Elguea
5 hrs ago

Is LeBron going to take a pay cut to field a more competitive roster?

Jay Appaji
5 hrs ago

Will the Mavs actually be able to seal the deal with Klay or will Steph Curry step in to save the day in Golden State

Brian
5 hrs ago

I think Lauri gets traded

Koby Boyd
4 hrs ago

OKC gonna swoop in with 6 1sts?! Feels like Mikal set the market for 1sts going out for a high-end role player.

Brick Layer
4 hrs ago

Hard to see Utah moving Lauri unless Ainge's asking price has dropped significantly dropped since the season ended

