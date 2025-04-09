The headline on March 29 was absolutely accurate:

An NBA coaching change unlike any other

The Memphis Grizzlies' firing of Taylor Jenkins was historic because it marked the first time in league history that a team with a winning record sacked its head coach with less than 10 games to go in the regular season.

Then came Tuesday.

And now we need rewrite.

Reason being: The Denver Nuggets have fired Michael Malone with just three games to go in the regular season, 11 days after Jenkins' ouster, to make new history. The Nuggets also fired general manager Calvin Booth on Tuesday, because as Nuggets chairman Josh Kroenke revealed, he and father Stan Kroenke had decided that both would be dismissed after the season (and after a longstanding chill between them) … so why not throw the Hail Mary now to see if the sheer shock can inspire a salvage-the-season response from the players?

Those players had been increasingly tuning Malone out. Just like you heard in Memphis with Jenkins. Yet it's still quite a shock to see coaching changes happening now when they have literally never happened at this juncture of any previous NBA season with teams in 50-win range.

You know it's league-shaking when the National Basketball Players Association president is tweeting that late-in-the-game coaching changes this late are unfair:

Jake Fischer will soon have more on the Nuggets and how things unraveled so quickly for the team that finally brought an NBA championship to the Rocky Mountains less than two years ago.

d and it bears repeating again today: We incessantly doubt teams like Cleveland and Oklahoma City when they haven't gone all the way yet in the playoffs … yet we probably believe in teams like the Nuggets too much after they do break through. All season long I've had the Nuggets on my Puncher's Chance list of title contenders almost exclusively because of Nikola Jokić, but I'm finally forced to concede that I've been downplaying the many holes on this roster around the ever-patient Joker. Denver has been a hard watch all season and

.

It was also pointed out to me today that the Booth-led Nuggets have not made a single in-season roster transaction. Their last move, before ownership fired Malone and Booth in unison, was signing Aaron Gordon to a contract extension on Opening Night Eve.

The whole episode convinced me to bring back these tremendous finds from researcher extraordinaire Keerthika Uthayakumar after I asked her in the wake of Jenkins' dismissal to try to locate every late-season NBA firing that she could despite the lack of bankable databases out there when it comes to NBA coaching history.

In LeBron James' second NBA season, Cleveland fired the highly respected Paul Silas in March 2005 with 18 games to go in the regular season and the Cavaliers holding a record of 34-30. Those Cavs wound up narrowly missing the playoffs at 42-40 after going 8-10 under their interim coach: Michael Malone's father Brendan Malone.

Every other NBA coach found via Stat Keeks research who was dismissed with 15 games or fewer remaining in the regular season was let go by a team with a losing record.

That list:

🏀 Brooklyn's Kenny Atkinson in March 2020 (28-34 and who only made this list because the 20 games remaining on the schedule at the time were unexpectedly reduced to 10 by the COVID-19 pandemic)

🏀 Sacramento's Garry St. Jean in March 1997 (28-39 with 15 games left)

🏀 Washington's Gene Shue in March 1986 (32-37 with 13 games left)

🏀 Atlanta's Hubie Brown in March 1981 (31-48 with three games left)

🏀 Cleveland's Bill Musselman in March 1981 (25-46 and re-assigned to a new position with 11 games left)

🏀 Atlanta's Cotton Fitzsimmons in March 1976 (28-46 with eight games left)

Like CJ said: #thisleague

