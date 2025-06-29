MORE of the NBA free agency and trade talk latest ... LOTS more
The Jake Fischer Latest focuses on numerous free agent big men ... with some bonus notes on free agent guards, too
Around-the-league notes on a Saturday night?
After I posted a notebook at Saturday lunchtime?
It's that time of year, mes amis.
So let's get to the latest I'm hearing about the market for free agent big men — with roughly half the league mentioned below in some form or fashion — amid the fast-approaching rush for teams to secure verbal commitments that will start Monday night at 6 PM ET:
The Spurs' desire to add to its frontline became apparent on the day before the NBA Draft, when I first reported that San Antonio was chasing Kristaps Porzingis before Boston agreed to send the 7-footer to Atlanta.
Now the Spurs, league sources say, are looming as a prominent landing spot for big men on the free agent market as well.