Around-the-league notes on a Saturday night?

After I posted a notebook at Saturday lunchtime?

It's that time of year, mes amis.

So let's get to the latest I'm hearing about the market for free agent big men — with roughly half the league mentioned below in some form or fashion — amid the fast-approaching rush for teams to secure verbal commitments that will start Monday night at 6 PM ET:

The Spurs' desire to add to its frontline became apparent on the day before the NBA Draft, when I first reported that San Antonio was chasing Kristaps Porzingis before Boston agreed to send the 7-footer to Atlanta.

Now the Spurs, league sources say, are looming as a prominent landing spot for big men on the free agent market as well.