🏀 NBA Finals Predictions Thread
How are you handling the early stages of a week without NBA playoff games?
Presumed answer: Poorly.
So hopefully this helps a little. The extended break between the conference finals and the NBA Finals enables us to launch our Finals Community Predictions Thread with lots of lead time before Thursday night’s Game 1 and likewise leaves plenty of time for readers of The Stein Line to register their series thoughts.
Who wins?
Title No. 18 for Boston?
Championship No. 2 for Dallas?
In how many games and why?
I'm going with Mavericks in 6 in the upset. Just like I did with Minnesota after the Timberwolves won three times on the defending champion Denver Nuggets' floor, I have decided that Dallas' three wins in Minneapolis in the space of nine days to win the West have earned my pick.
The Mavericks took the long way, in many ways an uncharted path, to the NBA Finals
Back in October, in faraway Madrid, no one in the Dallas Mavericks' inner circle would have dared to dream any of this. The third trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history? After missing the playoffs completely? Clinched by winning in Minneapolis three times in nine days against the league's No. 1-ranked defense?
It also doesn't hurt the Mavericks' cause that they have the current leading contender for Best Player in the World on their side. Another also: Can’t help it … but I’m still not sure I trust these Celtics. Not even after a 64-18 regular season and a 12-2 cruise through the East.
Please follow suit below with YOUR forecast. And please remember to include your first and last name — or at least your first name and last initial — so we can clearly identify everyone's selections.
A tally of successful conference finals prognosticating, compiled as always by longtime loyal subscriber Deven P., will appear in the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza.