Three straight nights of Late Night NBA Intel?

Even in late July?

We weren't planning on it. But we had to do it.

The first two installment in case you missed them:

And now to the latest from my notebook on NBA trade and free agency matters after Jake Fischer's action-packed Monday night Intel compilation:

As each day passes we learn more and more about the nearly monthlong free agency process that has stunningly landed LeBron James in Philadelphia.

The read here?

James appears to have been drawn most to Philadelphia by two factors.