The Stein Line
This Week In Basketball ... with a new twist
I'm testing out a new format with one of my go-to column presentations. Input is welcomed and encouraged
6 hrs ago
•
Marc Stein
7
"Once a Knick, always a Knick" ... going 1-on-1 with Bill Bradley
We discuss the Knicks, today's NBA and Bradley's new "performative autobiography" running on HBO Max with the latest Basketball Hall of Famer to start a…
Mar 16
•
Marc Stein
10
1
NBA Numbers Game on a Wednesday
As promised in the picture-laden Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza ...
Mar 13
•
Marc Stein
10
3
Making Joe Mazzulla jealous!
OK, OK: I doubt Boston's coach will even see this piece ... but if he does I am quite sure he will be envious to hear that I just spent a week in…
Mar 13
•
Marc Stein
18
8
The state of NBA scoring
We spoke to the league office in response to the decline in offense we've witnessed since the recent All-Star break
Mar 12
•
Marc Stein
22
2
17 NBA Finals Predictions: If Boston & Denver Are Ousted, Who Are the New Champs?
Upsets happen ... 17 Substack writers reveal their 7(!) teams in line for the NBA title if the two favorites are eliminated
Published on 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb
•
Mar 9
Predictions! 13 Writers on a Boston vs. Denver NBA Finals
NBA Substack weighs in: If the East and West favorites meet in June, who takes the chip?
Published on 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb
•
Mar 7
Imagine if the NBA Trade Deadline was Friday
Or please allow me, on this Newsletter Tuesday, to ever so briefly divert your attention to the NHL, whose trade deadline really is Friday
Mar 6
•
Marc Stein
21
6
Hello March Madness ... goodbye NBA parity
We cover the Rookie of the Year race and more injury woe in Phoenix ... but we also have to ask: Is a Boston vs. Denver matchup in the NBA Finals as…
Mar 5
•
Marc Stein
28
2
Hardware!
For the first time in the history of this humble little Substack, we've been honored for our work, winning two Associated Press Sports Editors awards…
Mar 1
•
Marc Stein
43
11
February 2024
The MOST IMPORTANT THINGS — For All 30 NBA Teams [Part 2]
Substack writers on what to know right now, and what to anticipate, as the Western Conference playoff races heat up
Published on 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb
•
Feb 29
Charlotte's front office search heats up ... plus we reveal a rising target for NBA teams
Here are some newsy items for you that couldn't wait until our next around-the-league column
Feb 28
•
Marc Stein
17
4
