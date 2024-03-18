The Stein Line

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
This Week In Basketball ... with a new twist
I'm testing out a new format with one of my go-to column presentations. Input is welcomed and encouraged
  
Marc Stein
"Once a Knick, always a Knick" ... going 1-on-1 with Bill Bradley
We discuss the Knicks, today's NBA and Bradley's new "performative autobiography" running on HBO Max with the latest Basketball Hall of Famer to start a…
  
Marc Stein
1
NBA Numbers Game on a Wednesday
As promised in the picture-laden Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza ...
  
Marc Stein
3
Making Joe Mazzulla jealous!
OK, OK: I doubt Boston's coach will even see this piece ... but if he does I am quite sure he will be envious to hear that I just spent a week in…
  
Marc Stein
8
The state of NBA scoring
We spoke to the league office in response to the decline in offense we've witnessed since the recent All-Star break
  
Marc Stein
2
17 NBA Finals Predictions: If Boston & Denver Are Ousted, Who Are the New Champs?
Upsets happen ... 17 Substack writers reveal their 7(!) teams in line for the NBA title if the two favorites are eliminated
Published on 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb  
Predictions! 13 Writers on a Boston vs. Denver NBA Finals
NBA Substack weighs in: If the East and West favorites meet in June, who takes the chip?
Published on 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb  
Imagine if the NBA Trade Deadline was Friday
Or please allow me, on this Newsletter Tuesday, to ever so briefly divert your attention to the NHL, whose trade deadline really is Friday
  
Marc Stein
6
Hello March Madness ... goodbye NBA parity
We cover the Rookie of the Year race and more injury woe in Phoenix ... but we also have to ask: Is a Boston vs. Denver matchup in the NBA Finals as…
  
Marc Stein
2
Hardware!
For the first time in the history of this humble little Substack, we've been honored for our work, winning two Associated Press Sports Editors awards…
  
Marc Stein
11

February 2024

© 2024 Marc Stein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing